America’s Got Talent: Who is the rapping magician Mervant Vera and where can you find him on Instagram?

Mervant Vera on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

Mervant Vera made his America’s Got Talent debut on the premiere episode as the first magician of the season.

However, Mervant wasn’t just a magician. He was also a rapper and delivered his impressive card tricks while rapping each card as he turned it over.

Here is what you need to know about Mervant Vera.

Who is Mervant Vera on America’s Got Talent?

Mervant Vera came out and said he was a magician and was going to deliver a card trick unlike any that the judges and audience had ever seen. That was accurate because Mervant rapped his act, and as he turned over cards, the one showing always had something to do with the rap lyrics at that moment.

It was impressive and all four judges said yes, moving Mervant on to the next round.

“That was honestly incredible,” Simon Cowell said. “I mean, really, really incredible. I’m actually quite angry with you because why haven’t you auditioned before? It was so slick. We were all literally like, ‘How the hell did you do that?’”

Mervant is a professional magician who was born and raised in Philadelphia.

“I was born and raised in Philly — I’m from West Oak Lane,” Mervana said in an interview with The Philadelphia Sunday. “That’s where I grew up. I moved around Pennsylvania a little bit but I’ve been in Philly more than half of my life. When I left for college, I did a bunch of different things and came back to Philly and now I have my own show.”

Mervant also said he had performed over 700 shows.

Where can you find Mervant Vera on Instagram?

You can find Mervant Vera on Instagram at @mervant.

He currently has 3,419 followers, although he only has 67 posts so far. In his bio, he calls himself a “magician & mentalist” and a “hiphop songwriter.” He also said he is a “creator” and “lifter.”

He offers some of his magic on Instagram, including a video where he is trying to solve a Rubik’s Cube, turns his back to the camera, and turns around with it solved.

He had another trick where he had four quarters and moved them around a table with the quarters appearing in different spots with no obvious way that he could have moved them.

Mervant also appears to love working out in the mornings.

It will be interesting to see his tricks as he works on moving through the rounds of America’s Got Talent this season.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.