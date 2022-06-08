America’s Got Talent: Who is comedian Mike E. Winfield and where can you find him on Instagram?

Mike E. Winfield on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

Mike E. Winfield made his America’s Got Talent debut on the premiere episode as a comedian looking to make it through the competition.

Mike didn’t have much to worry about because he delivered a performance that really won over America’s Got Talent’s judges.

Here is what you need to know about Mike E. Winfield.

Who is Mike E. Winfield on America’s Got Talent?

Mike E. Winfield’s jokes included having a stepson that was close to his age (his StepMan) and also having a “hateful” job in a grocery store watching the self-checkout line.

The four judges loved it, with Simon Cowell saying, “You have a real star quality about you.”

Mike was a recurring cast member on The Office, so he is not new to performing in front of cameras. Mike also had appearances on Late Show with David Letterman and Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo on Netflix.

He also is not new to competitions, as he won NBC’s Stand-Up competition for diversity in 2019.

Mike was from Baltimore, but he has worked mostly as a standup comedian in Sacramento, working at comedy clubs there over the last decade.

As for his jokes, Mike wrote on his website that he “wasn’t ready to be a husband, so he made many mistakes within the marriage. He has since learned & developed a bond with his stepson, whom he jokingly refers to as StepMAN because they’re close in age. He takes his ups & downs in his life & marriage & turns them into jewels he releases on stage.”

Where can you find Mike E. Winfield on Instagram?

You can find Mike E. Winfield on Instagram at @mikeewinfield.

Mike currently has over 18,000 followers and well over 2,000 posts, so his fans should find a lot when following him. In his bio, he wrote, “Season 8 NBC’s The Office Warehouse Worker I perform standup. Most clips are on YouTube and Oh Yeah… Catch me auditioning on @AGT this season!!”

He loves to show his sense of humor in many of his posts.

Mike had a very funny post last week about how people call him with tragic news, but when it comes from ridiculous situations, he can’t help but laugh at them.

Mike also shares his standup acts, including one about how romantic showers together don’t always work.

It will be interesting to see more of his jokes as he works on moving through the rounds of America’s Got Talent this season.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

