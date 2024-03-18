America’s Got Talent: When will Season 19 premiere?

America’s Got Talent will be back on NBC this summer, and we can’t wait to see the impressive performers who make their way to the competition.

On Monday, the network confirmed that the highly anticipated 19th season will debut on Tuesday, May 28, at 8/7c.

Once again, Simon Cowell will lead the search for the next wave of performers alongside returning judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara.

Terry Crews will continue as host, and NBC promises we’ll see some of the “wildest acts” ever to appear on the show.

There will likely be a hiatus after the auditions conclude due to NBC’s commitment to airing the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Subscribe to our Competition Shows newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The good news is that the network has already revealed when we can expect the live shows to get underway.

How will the Olympics impact America’s Got Talent?

The lucky date is Tuesday, August 13, while results shows are set to air on Wednesdays at 8/7c.

America’s Got Talent continues to set itself apart from shows like American Idol and The Voice by featuring any talent.

The series has been overexposed recently due to the surprising midseason spin-offs that tend to bring fan favorites back for another chance.

Unfortunately, the format has been diluted, but the panel works very well, so producers would be wise to keep it intact for the foreseeable future.

What other shows are coming to NBC this summer?

The cast works in tandem to deliver on their promise, and there isn’t much we would change about that.

The Weakest Link (May 20), Password (May 28), American Ninja Warrior (June 3), and The Wall (July 1) are also joining NBC’s summer schedule.

With such a stacked summer slate and Olympics coverage on the horizon, NBC has also canceled two unscripted series, according to Deadline.

Hot Wheels and LA Fire and Rescue will not return to the network.

Out of the two, LA Fire and Rescue is the most surprising because it comes from One Chicago and Law & Order universe overlord Dick Wolf.

Despite soft on-air ratings, the show featured appearances from some cast members from the likes of Chicago Fire, so it was deemed a slam-dunk for a sophomore season pickup.

Although the LA Fire and Rescue is not returning, the network may revisit the show later.

As for AGT, we can’t wait to see what’s in store. Will Mandel remain the villain?

Probably, but he makes good TV.

America’s Got Talent is on hiatus. Season 19 premieres on NBC on Tuesday, May 28, at 8/7c.