America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum claps back at claims she only eats 900 calories per day

Heidi Klum is a supermodel with an amazing body that seems to be getting better with age, so yes, life isn’t fair, but is she restricting calories to keep her slender figure?

Rumors have been floating about that the 50-year-old only eats 900 calories per day, but she just clapped back at those claims.

She took to social media to explain how the rumor started and made it known that she doesn’t count her calories.

Heidi has been busy on the set of America’s Got Talent for the ongoing Season 18 qualifiers.

The mom of three is a judge on the popular NBC show alongside Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and actress Sofia Vergara, whose personal life has also been a hot topic recently.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Meanwhile, Heidi’s social media page is littered with critics bashing her over the false claims, which is likely why she chose to speak out.

Heidi Klum refutes rumors that she only eats 900 calories per day

Heidi recently took to her Instagram Stories to dispute the claim by posting a short video.

“I just got home, and some friends are sending me these articles that have been written that I only take in 900 calories,” she said. “One, I want to say, I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life and don’t believe everything that you read.”

“I don’t count my calories,” Heidi affirmed.

The rumor started from a prior interaction between Heidi and her Instagram followers during a lighthearted Q&A.

“Someone asked me how much I weighed, and I got on the scale and showed how much I weighed,” explained the AGT judge. “I don’t know. People just put things together and just write a bunch of crap.”

Heidi chastised the media outlets for their lack of journalism and said it was “really sad” how people can “make up stories” and noted that it can be harmful to others.

“People read that, and they think that and possibly follow that,” she reasoned.

Heidi Klum blasted by critics over calorie counting claims

Meanwhile, Heidi has now turned off the option to comment on her Instagram page –likely until the rumor dies down.

However, the comment section of her recent post pretty much proved her point, as people were sounding off about the 900-calorie rumors.

“Just read that she’s shared that she only eats 900 calories a day. Ridiculous to promote that, young girls may follow her lead,” wrote one commenter.

Pic credit: @heidiklum/Instagram

Someone else wrote a lengthy comment and noted in part, “Incredibly irresponsible to say you consume 900 calories a day … Smdh, way to promote eating disorders. Do better.”

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.