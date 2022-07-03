America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum reveals her hidden talent

Heidi Klum from America’s Got Talent. ©ImageCollect.com/HollywoodNewsWire

America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and made a bizarre revelation.

Klum is one of the four judges on America’s Got Talent, and she has made some big moves on the show this season.

She didn’t like a heavy metal choir, even though the other three judges pushed them through, but she loved one singer and awarded her the golden buzzer even though she was waiting for a variety act.

But, what is Heidi Klum’s talent? It is not one she can demonstrate, or even prove.

Heidi Klum has a strange hidden talent

Heidi Klum told Stephen Colbert that she has a hidden talent that allows her to not sweat from her face.

“They will come all the time, and they will put that powder puff in your face,” Heidi explained in the interview. “So I’m like this, ‘Don’t sweat in the face,’ and I just tell myself not to sweat in the face, and then I just sweat everywhere where you don’t see it, and that’s my talent.”

“It’s hidden. Because I don’t show it.”

That is a strange talent, and one that wouldn’t have a chance on a show like America’s Got Talent.

She also added some more interesting trivia about herself. For example, one of her legs is worth $500,000 more than the other.

She learned this with an old Lloyd’s of London contract she had on her legs. One leg was worth $1.2 million, and the other was only worth $700,000.

“I think this one was maybe only like $700,000,’ she said. ‘And this one was $1.3 million. Because I had a little scar on this leg when I fell into a glass,” she revealed.

Heidi Klum had a big week on America’s Got Talent

Heidi Klum was part of two big moments on America’s Got Talent in the most recent episode.

She was the sole dissenter for one act and awarded the golden buzzer to another.

The act she didn’t like was The Dremneka Choir. Billed as the only heavy metal choir, with singers using metal growls to sing a Britney Spears song, she hit her Red-X, and while the other three judges loved it and voted yes, she refused.

“Is that really a million-dollar act? I don’t know, you know?” Heidi said. “It was not really resonating with me because at the end of the day [it was] not really pleasant for me.”

However, Heidi loved singer Lily Meola and gave her the golden buzzer.

“I’m speechless,” Heidi said. “Just everything about you, you just light up. I see a light around you. Immediately, I fell in love with you… I really really like you, so I’m gonna push this Golden Buzzer for you. It’s you!”

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.