America’s Got Talent diversity issues addressed by top bosses

America’s Got Talent is back in the news again for the same issues that threatened to bring it down last year — Gabrielle Union’s accusations of discriminatory practices.

While the producers of the show denied many of her claims, it remained a black eye for the production, and now the show’s bosses claim they are doing something about it.

America’s Got Talent talks diversity

The show fired her after one season, and she claims it was due to her trying to raise awareness of incidents happening off-camera that she said led to a “toxic atmosphere” on the show that also included “bullying.”

“I felt singled out as being difficult when I’m asking for basic laws to be followed. I want to come to work and be healthy and safe and listened to.”

In a joint statement, NBC, Fremantle, and Syco responded to Union’s continued complaints about the show, denying Union’s accusations and the reason for her termination.

However, now that bosses from America’s Got Talent have said they have pledged to improve reporting processes when talent has complaints about behind-the-scenes problems. The purpose is to improve the atmosphere off-camera.

Despite this, they still claim that nothing happened to the levels that Union has continued to allege.

“While the investigation has demonstrated an overall culture of diversity, it has also highlighted some areas in which reporting processes could be improved,” the statement read.

The production companies said that no one “made any insensitive or derogatory remarks about Ms. Union’s appearance,” despite her claims. However, the statement did say that her complaints have resulted in new rules concerning talent on the show.

“We continue to remain committed to having an inclusive environment for everyone associated with the show, and to upholding AGT as one of the most diverse programs on television,” the statement concluded.

America’s Got Talent staff changes

While Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough both left the show after that season, America’s Got Talent moved on with new talent, including one returning star.

Heidi Klum returned to the show and was joined by Alesha Dixon, who previously appeared on Britain’s Got Talent.

The upcoming season will have further changes as Sofia Vergara from Modern Family will replace Dixon at the judge’s table for the new season, which launched this week.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.