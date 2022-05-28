American Idol’s Fritz Hager and Leah Marlene hint at collaborating in the future

Fritz Hager and Leah Marlene on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

When Fritz Hager realized he had been eliminated from American Idol in the top 5 round, he gave Leah Marlene a long hug.

After he went home, he left a message on Instagram and asked the people who supported him to please support Leah in the finals. It didn’t work, as Noah Thompson won the season, but Leah and Fritz finished as big fan favorites regardless.

There were even some people who thought they might be dating, although Fritz shot the dating rumors down.

However, there might be something coming up between Fritz and Leah anyway.

Fritz Hager hints at post-American Idol collaboration with Leah Marlene

Fritz Hager did an interview with HollywoodLife and he talked about new music that is coming in the future and he also talked about Leah Marlene.

The interviewer mentioned that Leah Marlene said there would be music coming very soon with Fritz and he agreed that was the case, saying the two were going to work on a collaboration.

“She’s 100 percent right,” Fritz said of Leah’s comments. “If we didn’t do something together, it would be probably the biggest misstep of our career. Obviously, Leah’s great. She’s an amazing musician, an amazing songwriter. There’s definitely going to be plenty of Leah and Fritz’s content for the world to see.”

Fritz said that things were limited with what they could do while they were on American Idol, but the two had been talking about doing something together ever since their Hollywood Week duet.

“Now that the show’s over, I’m really excited to see what comes from that collaboration,” Fritz said. “There’s going to be plenty of it.”

Fritz Hager responds to Leah Marlene dating rumors again

As expected, Fritz was asked about the dating rumors again and once again he shot them down.

“It kind of cracks us up because it’s just so not that. But she’s great. She’s like my best friend,” Fritz said. “I think that I think people do want that. Every time either of us goes live or we post something on Instagram, there are always people who ask the dating question. But we’re just really good friends.”

Fritz also said that he has big plans to follow up the American Idol experience with.

“I’m going to be playing live more. I’m going to be in the studio a lot more. All this is happening. People can definitely expect new music. I hope I can put out an album,” Fritz said. “I’ve always wanted to do that and put out a whole body of work. It’s hard to tell exactly what’s going to happen, but 100 percent new music is definitely coming.”

American Idol is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return to ABC in 2023.