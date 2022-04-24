American Idol’s Christian Guardino brings Katy Perry to tears

Christian Guardino singing on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

Christian Guardino is headed to the American Idol Top 14 round, where fans will have a chance to vote live, coast to coast, to determine if he stays or goes home.

However, one person who is on his side completely is American Idol judge Katy Perry.

In his most recent performance, he was singing a song in the round, breaking down the Top 14, and fan votes put him in the top 10.

However, the song he sang was one that had special meaning for anyone living in today’s turbulent times. It had Katy Perry in tears by the end.

Christian Guardino sings Imagine on American Idol

Christian Guardino sang John Lennon’s hit classic Imagine.

He was accompanied by a pianist and went through all the lyrics about finding peace and living as one.

Throughout the performance, Katy was breaking down, and Luke Bryan even wondered after the song, “how many stages of cry are there” saying that “Katy just went through them all.”

“Oh my goodness,” Luke continued, “You just slayed that performance. I didn’t hear anything but perfection.”

“You are the poster child for the power of the human spirit,” Lionel Richie added. “There are so many people in the world who would say, ‘This is what’s wrong with my life,’ and then you walk out and say, ‘Let me tell you what’s next,’ and you’ve taken all of your blessings and joined us on this stage. We love what you’re doing.”

Christian Guardino’s life story

Christian was born with an affliction that almost guaranteed he would be blind by the time he was a teenager. He has said he lived in fear that one day everything would go black and he would never see the beauty of the world again.

However, when he was 13, he received experimental surgery, and it gave him back his eyesight.

Christian said he will never take anything for granted again.

“Hearing what you have overcome and the mountains you’ve climbed and the attitude of gratitude that you have, and then you sing ‘Imagine,’ which is a world-changing song…you were put on this planet to do something super powerful, and you are doing it right now and in this room,” Katy said.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC. This weekend, the time frame will change for both nights, as it will air at the same time, from coast-to-coast, for live voting, airing at 8 p.m. EST and 5 p.m. PST.