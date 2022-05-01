American Idol’s Allegra Miles talks ‘indescribable’ following after elimination

Allegra Miles on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

Allegra Miles missed the chance of moving on to the top 10 and performing on Disney Night when fans voted for her to go home last weekend.

Allegra was a 19-year-old singer from Florida who received overwhelming support from the judges, but she failed to get enough fan votes to help her move on.

The good news is that she seemed grateful for the “indescribable” experience of appearing on American Idol.

Allegra Miles on her elimination from American Idol

After her elimination, Allegra Miles took a selfie of herself on the show’s stage.

She then posted this to Instagram with a message to her fans.

Allegra started by thanking those that supported her in her American Idol journey.

“Thank you guys so much from the bottom of my heart for voting, sharing, and believing in me through everything,” she wrote. “The love you have shown me is indescribable and i am so beyond grateful.”

She then thanked American Idol for allowing her to get her original music played on TV to a national audience.

“Getting to sing my original music on national tv, and you guys telling me how you connected and it made you feel less alone — that is why i make music.”

She then hinted at things that happen on reality TV shows that are out of the contestants’ control, although she didn’t really go into what it was she referred to.

“While there are multiple factors of reality tv that are out of our control, i am beyond grateful for the incredible human beings i’ve gotten to meet thru this process – we are family now and will always be.”

Finally, she admitted that this is just the start of her musical journey.

“I am so excited to share so much music i’ve been making and SO many incredible things on the horizon so soon – thank you for being along for the ride always,” she finished. “everything starts right now, i love you forever.”

Who was Allegra Miles on American Idol?

Allegra Miles was a Palm Beach native who made it onto American Idol after her audition, singing one of her original songs called Tainted.

This impressed the judges, who then moved her to Hollywood, where she performed songs like Adore You by Harry Styles and Tom Petty’s Free Fallin.

On top of her original song Tainted, she performed another original song in the Showstopper round called Reality.

She was finally eliminated in the top 14 after singing Billie Eilish’s Ocean Eyes.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.