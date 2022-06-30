American Idol winner Noah Thompson debuts first song since winning show

Noah Thompson on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

When Noah Thompson won American Idol, he was one of the only finalists who didn’t have any of his own songs.

Even when the top 7 recorded original songs to release on streaming services, Noah ended up recording a song offered to him that was written by someone else.

When Noah won, he said he wanted to work on writing his own songs but didn’t know if he was there yet.

That seems to have worked itself out, as Noah Thompson has a new song for fans – the first since he won American Idol.

Noah Thompson releases On The Outside

This wasn’t an official release, and fans won’t find it on streaming sites. That is because it is an unfinished song and Noah isn’t sure if he should finish it or not.

As fans saw on American Idol, Noah is very talented but doesn’t have as much confidence in himself as others do.

Instead, Noah released a video of himself performing the song on Instagram.

“Tell me what y’all think, should I finish it??” Noah wrote in the caption. He also tagged that the song is called On The Outside.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Noah said in the video, “Alright, so here’s something I’ve been working on. I don’t consider myself a good songwriter, but I don’t know, we’ll see what y’all think.”

He then began singing the song while playing guitar.

“It’s easy come and easy go / it’s the way you feel in your soul / it’s when you’re locked up in your mind / find ways to pass the time / only Heaven knows where this thing goes / but you don’t make it so easy / and I can’t make you stay / and my heart’s only beating / your way / if I had one too many… to drink and drive / I hope you know I’m all good / I’m all good on the outside.”

Noah says winning American Idol gives him time to write songs

One thing that Noah Thompson got from winning American Idol, outside of his guaranteed record deal, was some money. While this money is contingent on finishing his album, it also gives him the time to write.

“It’s definitely something that I’m looking forward to doing now that I have the time because I’m not working an 80-hour job every week anymore,” Noah told Music Mayhem.

“I can finally sit down and try to write some songs. Being on [American Idol] has definitely helped me become a better writer. It’s given me something to say.”

American Idol is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return to ABC in 2023.