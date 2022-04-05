American Bush People’s Ami Brown denied request for lawsuit dismissal

Billy Brown and Ami Brown from Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: Discovery

Before Alaskan Bush People’s patriarch Billy Brown died, he was involved in some legal problems and they continue on for his widow Ami Brown to this day.

An investor named Robert Maughon filed a lawsuit against Billy’s estate and Billy Brown’s business, Alaskan Wilderness Family Productions, for breach of contract.

This was due to profits that Maughon claimed Brown owed him from Alaskan Bush People’s profits.

Ami Brown is now involved in the legal battle and a judge just denied her request for the lawsuit’s dismissal.

Judge denies Alaskan Bush People lawsuit dismissal

Ami Brown filed to have the lawsuit dismissed, claiming there was a “lack of subject matter jurisdiction.” This means she believed a federal court had no authority to hear the probate case.

The Brown family asked for a State court to handle the case.

The judge involved denied her request and the lawsuit continues.

In the court papers obtained by The Sun, the judge determined that “Federal Courts have jurisdiction to entertain suits to determine the rights of creditors, legatees, heir, and other claimants against a decedent’s estate, so long as the federal court does not interfere with the probate proceedings.”

“The Court is not asked to probate or annul a will, nor is it asked to administer Brown’s estate.”

What is the Billy Brown estate lawsuit about?

After Billy Brown died in February 2021, a group of investors came after his estate for money they claimed he owed them.

Maughon sued the Brown family estate for $500,000 in May 2021.

The lawsuit claimed the money owed was from Alaskan Bush People’s success as well as the success of the books based on the show.

The court documents show that Maughon alleged he had a contract with Billy and invested $20,000 in 2009.

The agreement was over the publication and sale of books written under the Alaska Wilderness Family Productions umbrella. This included 10 percent of the income from the books sold.

Maughon said he was never paid for the money called for in the contract, which was for ten years. He also said he had a second contract with Brown where he invested $10,000.

Maughon supplied both contracts when filing the lawsuit and both were reportedly notarized with Billy Brown’s signature.

He is demanding $500,000 and a trial, admitting that accounting is needed to know the full amount the books made.

Alaskan Bush People is on hiatus. The show has not yet been renewed, but if it is, it should return sometime in 2022.