Alaskan Bush People: Billy Brown’s estate is looking to reverse a $500,000 lawsuit

The Alaskan Bush People’s patriarch, Billy Brown, passed away back in February from a seizure. But the former Texan is still making headlines as his estate looks to get a recent lawsuit dismissed.

The Sun reported that the estate team for Billy was hopeful that they would get a judge to dismiss the $500,000 lawsuit that Robert Moughon filed. The Tennessee doctor claimed that Billy had signed a contract and failed to pay back “investor profits.”

Back in April, the doctor filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Alaskan Wilderness Family Productions, which Billy owned. But this past week, news came to light that Billy’s lawyers were fighting to have the case dropped.

Billy Brown may have signed a contract

According to the paperwork obtained by The Sun, the estate attorney wants the lawsuit dropped due to “lack of subject matter jurisdiction.” Billy’s attorneys are arguing that Robert failed to file the suit in the right place.

The documents showed that the “Plaintiff asks this Court to exercise jurisdiction over the property of Brown’s estate, but this property is under the jurisdiction of the state probate court.”

The document continued saying, “In the Complaint, Plaintiff asks this Court to exercise jurisdiction over the res that is currently under the jurisdiction of the state probate court and was long before Plaintiff filed the Complaint.”

The Tennessee doctor’s team of lawyers filed a reply asking that the court ignore Billy’s motion. Robert’s team wrote a letter to the judge which read, “I respectfully request that the Court not dismiss the case on the basis of lack of prosecution insofar as the Plaintiff is apt to continue his pursuit of this case.”

The original lawsuit was filed back on April 27 regarding an alleged contract that was signed back in January of 2009. The doctor claimed he invested $20,000 in the production company.

According to Robert, the Alaskan Bush People star was supposed to pay him 10% of the profits that came from any books published by the company or written by the father of seven.

Billy may have made two contracts

On top of the first contract, Robert also claimed a second contract was signed in late January of 2009, where he claimed he invested another $10,000 in exchange for a 10 percent share of the company.

The rest of the Wolf Pack has remained quiet on the matter. At the time of Billy’s death, there was no will found. Ami had asked to be made the trustee of the estate shortly after.

The doctor is not the only person arguing that he was never paid what he was owed. The eldest Alaskan Bush People star, Matt Brown, recently shared that he was never given his share of the family show’s earnings.

The Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.