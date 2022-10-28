Ambyr Childers files for restraining order against ex-husband Randall Emmett, ‘fears for her safety’

Ambyr Childers has filed for a restraining order against her ex-husband and Vanderpump Rules alum Randall Emmett. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Actress Ambyr Childers has filed for a restraining order against her ex-husband, Vanderpump Rules alum Randall Emmett, according to reports.

According to a report, Ambyr filed a domestic violence restraining order with the L.A. County Superior Court on Monday, October 24.

The couple was married in 2009 and divorced in 2017. They share two daughters, London, 12, and Rylee, 8.

Following his split from Ambyr, Randall entered his next relationship with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent. The two were engaged for three years before Lala ended the engagement after rumors of infidelity surfaced online. The two share one daughter, Ocean, 1.

Ambyr reportedly submitted her request for a restraining order after receiving an email containing detailed conversations Randall is said to have had with his lawyer, Ben Valencia.

Although her request for an emergency temporary order was denied by a Judge on Tuesday, the matter is set to be reviewed during a hearing on November 14.

According to documents obtained by the LA Times, Ambyr claimed she had a “legitimate fear for [her] safety and well-being” after she discovered “threatening” conversations had allegedly taken place between Randall and his attorney.

Randall and Ambyr share joint custody of their two daughters, and according to Ambyr’s claims, she reached out to the movie producer after receiving a call from their daughters’ school informing her that the children were often late while staying with Randall.

Randall allegedly responded to her in a message that also reportedly contained past email exchanges between him and attorney Ben Valencia, where Valencia questioned Randall writing, “When will you get some real money together so we can take this c**t out once and for all. This is not good for your girls.”

Emmett’s alleged response confirmed, “I don’t have real money for this and you know it.”

Ambyr further explained her position, stating she worried for her safety in numerous ways including wondering if Randall meant her physical harm or if “the money [would] be to set [her] up?”

“Is it some sort of bribe for law enforcement? With Randy’s history of illegal and/or intimidating activity, nothing is off the table, and all possible interpretations make me fear for my safety,” she wrote.

Ambyr’s petition references Randall’s past

Ambyr’s petition to the court also referenced an LA Times expose released in June 2022, which included allegations against the director of numerous instances of inappropriate behavior with young actresses.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, a rep for Randall at the time denied the allegations. However, Ambyr now claims Randall offered her $50,000 asking that she also deny the claims made against him and insisted they show a united front.

She said that she declined the money, sharing that she’s “just as much a victim as the other victims in the article.”

Randall’s former fiancee, Lala Kent, also claims to have denied money offered to her by Randall in exchange for keeping their relationship a secret.

Lala hasn’t remained silent on the impact of her October 2021 split from Randall. According to the longtime Pump Rules star, she’s continually “haunted” by their relationship and has continued to battle for custody of their daughter.

Lala’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars have also weighed in on their breakup and former Pump Rules star Stassi Schroeder once alleged what Lala went through with Randall was “way darker” than most people know about.

Since her split from Randall, Lala and Ambyr have remained intensely close to one another, and according to Lala, they rarely discuss their baby daddy at this point.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.