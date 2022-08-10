Amani Randall schools ‘the ignorant’ about breastfeeding

Amani Randall appeared on Married at First Sight Season 11. Pic credit: @_easyaa/Instagram

Amani Randall is a new mom and loves every second with her adorable baby Reign.

Woody and Amani have shared sweet photos and videos as they care for their bundle of joy.

Amani also has been transparent about the ups and downs of breastfeeding.

Recently, Amani put a shady comment on blast as she addressed the ignorance many people have around the dos and don’ts of breastfeeding.

Amani expressed a commitment to “school the ignorant” on the subject while encouraging other moms in the same boat as herself.

The MAFS star used her platform to remind moms it’s okay to have mixed feelings surrounding breastfeeding and also okay to have a drink.

Amani Randall claps back at ‘ignorant’ breastfeeding comment

Amani Randall took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of her enjoying drinks with her husband, Woody Randall.

However, what was a positive post received a seemingly negative reaction from a commenter.

Pic credit: @_easyaa/Instagram

Amani highlighted a comment from someone who suggested that Amani’s drinking could harm her baby since she’s breastfeeding.

The comment read, “you about to have my nephew drunk, you know he like that boob…lol.”

While the comment could have been written in jest, Amani suggested the commenter needed to be educated as she clapped back, “girl go read an article on breastfeeding and stop worrying about my son and I.”

Sharing the exchange on her Instagram Stories, Amani added, “I’m so glad it’s breastfeeding month. I’m schooling the ignorant all month long. #dispelmyths #mythsonbreastfeeding.”

Amani also added in small print, “But that’s her nephew?” with a rolling-eye and upside-down smile emoji.

Pic credit: @_easyaa/Instagram

Amani then shared a post letting moms know it’s okay to feel a range of emotions when breastfeeding.

Some of the positive feelings around breastfeeding in the image included feeling “Like this is the most amazing thing you’ve ever done,” “Excited about meeting your goals,” and “Really freakin’ proud of yourself!”

Some of the more challenging feelings surrounding breastfeeding included, “Like you just need to cry,” “Resenting your partner’s extra sleep,” and “Touched out and wanting space.”

Pic credit: @_easyaa/Instagram

Amani gives fellow breastfeeding moms their flowers

Amani continued to make moms in her position feel less alone as she opened up her platform for moms to share how breastfeeding was for them that day.

One responder shared, “It was rough for me today,” with a teary-eyed emoji.

Pic credit: @_easyaa/Instagram

Amani offered encouragement, sharing an image of vibrant orange roses and writing, “Breastfeeding mamas. Giving y’all your flowers today.”

