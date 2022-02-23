Amani Randall and Michaela Clark weigh in on Lindsey Georgoulis’ red flags

Married at First Sight alum share their thoughts on Lindsey Georgoulis. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 14 has been filled with drama and Married at First Sight alum are weighing in with their thoughts.

Recently, MAFS Season 11 star Amani Randall and MAFS Season 13 star Michaela Clark offered up their thoughts on Lindsey Georgoulis and her continued confrontational behavior.

Amani Randall is not okay with Lindsey Georgoulis’ ‘low blows’

Married at First Sight’s official Instagram page shared a preview for the upcoming episode and Lindsey appears to go at it with the wives yet again.

MAFS viewers will recall Lindsey and Katina had a spat during the honeymoon after Lindsey allegedly continued to pick at Katina’s husband Olajuwon Dickerson. In tonight’s episode, Lindsey and Katina have yet another tense exchange and Lindsey even appears to argue with her husband Mark Maher as well.

In the clip, Lindsey seems to ask Katina Goode why she keeps rolling her eyes, and Katina states that she doesn’t want to argue with Lindsey on camera again. Katina then requests that Lindsey doesn’t talk to her and stays away from her which appears to upset Lindsey.

Mark then addresses Lindsey’s confrontational behavior and Lindsey challenges him on who he’s here for because she feels he’s defending others more than his own wife. Mark declares that he’s here for her and they’re a team but if Lindsey can’t grasp that then their relationship is not going to work.

MAFS fan-favorite Amani Randall shared her thoughts on the clip and what she doesn’t like about Lindsey’s behavior.

Amani wrote, “It’s the low blows she throws when she’s in her feelings that aren’t ok to me. She gets her feelings hurt then wants to hurt him.” Amani also included three red flag emojis to highlight Lindsey’s red flags.

Michaela Clark gives her assessment of Lindsey Georgoulis

Married at First Sight Season 13 star Michaela Clark was the explosive wife on her season, as she too had tense confrontations with her husband and fellow cast members.

With her personal insight, Michaela replied to Amani’s comment with her own take on Lindsey.

Michaela wrote, “solid case of hurt people, hurt people.”

Pic credit: @_easyaa/Instagram

There’s certainly been a lot of tension among the Married at First Sight Season 14 cast, which has raised the question of whether these cast get-togethers are helpful or hurtful when it comes to allowing the couples to strengthen their own marriages.

Michaela Clark and Married at First Sight Season 5 star Ashley Petta both expressed that cast meet-ups might be damaging distractions.

Do you like that the cast interacts with one another during the process or do you think the show should go back to keeping the couples separate?

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.