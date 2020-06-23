Amanda Stanton’s text messages with her ex leaked with threats of lawsuits and sickness scares

Amanda Stanton is a familiar face in Bachelor Nation. She’s been on The Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise.

She was introduced to Ben Higgins on his season of The Bachelor, where she revealed she had two small children.

Ben wasn’t phased by the idea of becoming a stepfather and Amanda stayed on The Bachelor for several weeks.

As his season played out last night on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever, Amanda wasn’t speaking out about the show. Instead, it sounds like she’s been dealing with her ex.

On Instagram, screenshots surfaced of Amanda’s text messages with her ex-partner.

Amanda Stanton’s text messages with her ex revealed

In the text messages shared by the Instagram account @bachelorteaspill, Amanda curses out her ex for getting her daughter sick.

She also slams him for not getting tested, given the situation currently in the country. While she doesn’t mention COVID-19 specifically, it’s clear that she’s concerned for her daughter’s well-being.

Amanda points out that her daughter Charlie is sick with a fever. She also points out that her ex could have taken a test she brought to his home, adding that he’s an alcoholic.

Amanda then threatens to take him to court, something he laughs at, thinking she’s taking him to court for being sick.

Amanda Stanton doesn’t have the best track record with dating

Stanton’s ex isn’t known in The Bachelor world, but she has dated a few men from The Bachelor franchise.

Amanda dated Robby Hayes and fans thought he was cheating on her after a photo surfaced of him with another woman.

She was also linked to Josh Murray, Andi Dorfman’s ex-fiance. She didn’t believe the rumors that he was controlling and emotionally abusive, but their relationship was short.

Back in April of last year, Amanda opened up about a hacker, who claimed to have her topless photos. The photos were taken when she was having surgery.

“About three weeks ago when we first moved into our new place, I woke up randomly in the middle of the night and looked at my e-mail. I had about four e-mails from a random person who I didn’t know who had said that he hacked into my doctor’s database from when I had my breast augmentation. He had some nude photos of me, which is just stupid because they’re medical photos,” she began. “But he was basically asking for a lot of money and threatening to send them to everyone who I follow.”

Since then, she’s kept a low profile.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.