Bachelor In Paradise’s Amanda Stanton opens up about hacker who has her topless photos

Bachelor In Paradise star Amanda Stanton is speaking out after suffering through a terrible experience this past week. She revealed that someone hacked her doctor’s database and has photos of her topless.

She continued to explain her ordeal on Instagram Live, where she revealed this person was demanding money from her to stop them from sending out the photos.

“About three weeks ago when we first moved into our new place, I woke up randomly in the middle of the night and looked at my e-mail. I had about four e-mails from a random person who I didn’t know who had said that he hacked into my doctor’s database from when I had my breast augmentation. He had some nude photos of me, which is just stupid because they’re medical photos,” she began. “But he was basically asking for a lot of money and threatening to send them to everyone who I follow.”

Stanton said the person sent the photos out to people she follows, including her friends, family members, and even producers at ABC. She explained that people reached out to her via private messages and emails to let her know they received these emails.

so someone hacked Amanda Stanton's plastic surgery office and is extorting her with topless pics of her….I dont want to see any pics going around on twitter and this person needs to be caught! & why is that doctor's office not secure? — The Bachelor Diaries (@thebachdiaries) April 3, 2019

Clearly, fans are furious with this hacker, who is demanding money to stop sending the emails out to the people she cares about.

Amanda revealed that she’s speaking out about it because she doesn’t have control of the situation and doesn’t want to deal with it alone.

Amanda currently lives in Laguna Beach with her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs. The two live there with Amanda’s daughters, Kinsley and Charlie.

