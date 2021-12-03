Amanda Stanton announces engagement to Michael Fogel, Bachelor Nation reacts

Amanda is getting her happily ever after and Bachelor Nation is over the moon for her. Pic credit: @amanda_stantonn/Instagram

Amanda Stanton has announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Michael Fogel. Bachelor Nation has reacted to the news Amanda is going to marry Michael after less than a year of dating.

This will be the second marriage for Amanda, who was previously wed to Nick Buonfiglio. Amanda shares two daughters with Nick, Kinsley, and Charlie.

Bachelor Nation knows Amanda from her stint on Ben Higgins season of The Bachelor. Amanda also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise twice, finding love with Josh Murray and Robby Hayes. Both relationships were short-lived.

After her Bachelor Nation romances failed, Amanda moved on with pro beach volleyball player Bobby Jacobs. Bobby abruptly ended the relationship as the two near the first dating anniversary.

Now all the love drama is in the past for Amanda. In February, she went public with her romance with Michael and hasn’t looked back.

Amanda Stanton announces engagement to Michael Fogel

It will be a joyous holiday season for Michael and Amanda, that is for sure. Amanda used Instagram to reveal she’s getting married again with a photo of her starring at her fiancé in front of a Christmas tree and showing off her ring.

The picture perfectly captures just how happy Amanda is with her soon-to-be husband. Amanda kept the caption simple by writing “Yes” with a ring emoji.

Amanda has been vocal regarding her desire to marry Michael even though they have only been together a short time. Earlier this fall, she shared a picture of the two of them at a wedding, where she hoped to catch the bouquet.

“My best friends wedding (I better catch that bouquet),” she wrote.

Bachelor Nation and more react to Amanda’s engagement news

The comment section of Amanda’s engagement announcement post soon became flooded with congratulations and love for her.

Bachelor Nation’s Jade Roper, Victoria Fuller, Kristina Schulman, and Kaitlyn Bristowe all expressed their happiness for Amanda. Kaitlyn even shared a couple of comments.

It wasn’t just Bachelor Nation and fans expressing their excitement for Amanda and Michael.

The Hills: New Beginnings stars Ashley Wahler, and Kaitlynn Carter popped up in the comments section. The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King and Big Brother alum Jessica Nickson also responded to Amanda’s post.

