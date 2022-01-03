Amanda Kloots opens up about her ‘immediate connection’ with The Bachelorette’s Michael Allio

Amanda Kloots had a great meeting with Michael Allio. Pic credit: @amandakloots/Instagram

Michael Allio, who appeared on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, and The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots have finally given social media users what they’ve been hoping for: a photo of the pair meeting up in person!

They’ve both lost their spouses and so have a unique connection that fans are hoping will turn into something more than friends. Amanda spoke to Us Weekly on December 30, giving us even more insight into the relationship between them.

She claims they started talking over social media after people they knew kept telling them they should meet based on how much they have in common.

She explained why it was so nice to meet up with someone who is a single parent and a widow; someone who is in the same boat. “It makes you feel less alone,” she reiterated.

Amanda said she felt like they had “been friends for years,” and continued, “There is an immediate honesty and ease when you’ve been through trauma like we have.”

Though she didn’t exactly say she is interested in dating Michael, she did confirm that she is ready to date again, saying, “I would love to have some love back in my life.”

Amanda shared a cozy Instagram photo with Michael

On December 27, Amanda shared a photo of her and Michael out to dinner together. The pair looked super cozy, with Amanda putting her arm around him and Michael holding her hand. She captioned the speculative pic, “Finally met this guy in person after being Instagram friends for a year!!” Lots of fried food, drinks, great chats and laughs!”

Michael re-shared the photo, with the caption, “Just two kids from Akron.”

Amanda and Michael have very similar stories

Michael and Amanda have incredibly similar stories and backgrounds, both hailing from Akron, Ohio, and having lost their spouses. Michael, who made it to the final four of Michelle Young’s season before quitting to be with his 5-year-old son, lost his wife Laura to breast cancer in 2019.

Amanda lost her husband Nick Cordero in July 2020 from coronavirus complications. The pair shared a son Elvis, who is 2.

They both clearly see the similarities themselves, with Amanda telling Us Weekly, “We are both from Ohio, have little boys, and [have] been through a very hard time in life. We have each other’s back.”

While many social media users are clearly hoping the two date, Amanda and Michael have not alluded to anything going on between them other than friendship. Apparently, they are going to keep us on the edge of our internet seats.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.