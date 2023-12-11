Alyson Hannigan lost 20 pounds while competing on DWTS — See her before and after photos

Alyson Hannigan lost 20 pounds while competing on Dancing With the Stars Season 32, and she’s ready to shout it from the rooftops.

Much to Alyson’s surprise, The How I Met Your Mother alum made it to finale night with her partner Sasha Farber.

DWTS viewers know Alyson was convinced Alfonso Ribeiro misspoke when saying they were going to the finals.

Alyson and Sasha ended the season in fifth place, and she couldn’t be more pleased with the show’s impact on her, physically and emotionally.

Taking to Instagram, Alyson revealed she lost 20 pounds and a lot of personal baggage while on the show.

“The before and after says it all. I lost 20 pounds of both weight and emotional baggage during my time on @dancingwiththestars. I can’t thank @sashafarber1 enough for helping me shed my insecurities and getting me to the confident and strong place I am today!” the actress wrote.

There’s no question that Alyson looks fabulous, and her DWTS costars were quick to sing her praises.

Alyson Hannigan’s Dancing With the Stars family reacts to her weight loss news

The comments section of Alyson’s IG post was filled with familiar faces from her Dancing With the Stars family as they showed her mad support for her journey.

Alyson’s partner, Sasha, responded with several emojis and expressed he missed her.

Pro dancer Alan Bersten called her transformation “incredible” while giving her a shoutout for an amazing season. Newbie Ezra Sosa told Alyson she looked great either way but stated the transformation was “insane.”

Several replies consisted of emojis only, including Val Chmerkovskiy, Jamie Lynn Spears, and Harry Jowsey.

Actor Seth Green and actress Sarah Michelle Gellar shared their thoughts on the transformation. Seth let Alyson know he always thought of her as a “goddess,” and Sarah talked about the confidence Alyson gained.

DWTS Alyson Hannigan thanks Sasha Farber for being her partner

In another IG post, Alyson referenced all the moments from her Dancing With the Stars journey to thank many people – especially her partner, Sasha.

“I really don’t have enough words in my vocabulary to express my gratitude for this experience. To go into this journey with mostly fear, and come out how I feel now is indescribable I cannot thank @sashafarber1 enough for everything he gave me, shared with me and experienced with me. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. Thank you for not giving up on me. Thank you for giving me confidence and making me feel like I could do this and then getting me there and having so much fun along the way. I am so glad that you came into my life and you’re not gonna get rid of me now,” she spilled in part of a very lengthy caption.

The American Pie alum thanked the other dancing pros, the cast, the makeup department, and everyone who voted for her.

Alyson Hannigan definitely made her mark on DWTS. The show left one on her as well.

Dancing With the Stars is currently on hiatus on ABC.