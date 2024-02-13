Ally Lewber denies ‘physical altercation’ with James Kennedy

Ally Lewber is setting the record straight about a reported “physical altercation” with boyfriend and Vanderpump Rules co-star James Kennedy.

Lewber, 28, stopped by Scheana Shay‘s Scheananigans podcast and got candid about what happened after an awards show two years ago.

Always the conversation starter, Shay asked Lewber about Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s claim that she and Kennedy had to get out of the car they were sharing.

Lewber said she and Kennedy did argue but denied that it got physical.

“That never happened. There was no physical altercation,” she affirmed.

The astrologer recalled having fun in the car but said it all changed when they got embroiled in an argument.

Ally Lewber refutes Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s claims

Lewber claimed she was “not bleeding” and that the Two Ts In A Pod hosts “didn’t have to get out of the car and separate us.”

“We were all drunk in the back of that car,” she told Shay but doubled down on her claim that “nothing happened physically.”

Lewber felt like she and Kennedy had a lot of fun that night but admitted that they both were at odds when alcohol entered the equation.

“That’s not who we really are. That’s an example of why he shouldn’t drink,” she dished before saying she’s well aware of her boyfriend’s past anger issues.

Ally Lewber wants people to know she’s safe

The reality TV star said she wanted people to know she’s good and “safe, and I love him.”

Kennedy and Lewber have been in a relationship since 2022, with the beginning of their love story being captured for Vanderpump Rules Season 10.

On Vanderpump Rules Season 11, which premiered last month on Bravo, the pair are making significant strides in their relationship, while Lewber has become a key cast member.

Kennedy was linked to Kristen Doute during his early days on the series and later became caught up in a love story with Raquel Leviss.

The pair called off their engagement in 2021, but Leviss was revealed to have moved on with Tom Sandoval last year when the cast’s lives changed overnight thanks to Scandoval.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is struggling to move on from Scandoval

Vanderpump Rules has aired two episodes of its current season, but the show is struggling to break free of the scandal that sent its popularity skyrocketing.

With certain expectations placed on the show, it’s struggling to maintain the level of drama it had last season. Despite a strong premiere in the ratings, the numbers dipped considerably the following week.

With many cast members refusing to film with each other, it makes it difficult to form an attachment to any of the storylines.

Fortunately for Bravo, it’s an addictive show that we just can’t quit, so we’ll probably be watching until it inevitably gets canceled in the next couple of years.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.