All of the Real Housewives cities, ranked

Over the past 14 years, the Real Housewives franchise has become a pop culture phenomenon, and for good reason.

Is there anything better than sitting on your couch judging rich people as they squabble over trivial things?

We all love calling out Teddi Mellencamp on Twitter for being boring or bashing Dorinda Medley for her totally misplaced, drunken tirade against Tinsley Mortimer.

It just makes us feel so much better about ourselves.

But self-esteem aside, it’s fare to say that not all the housewives franchises are created equal.

There are some that keep us glued to the TV screen and others that don’t quite live up to the hype.

So let’s rank the cities from most to least favorite.

1.The Real Housewives of New York City

Surely you can’t argue about this franchise taking the top spot? Have you seen the show? They’ve earned it!

The Real Housewives of New York debuted in 2008 as the second franchise after Orange County and they are still giving the newer franchises a run for their money.

Over the years, there have been many new additions to the cast, but we still have three original members- Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, and Ramona Singer. They are seasoned reality TV veterans at this point and they truly know how to make good TV.

Plus, the women live very interesting lives on and off camera, so even when RHONY is on hiatus, they still give us something to talk about. Where else would you see a former countess going to rehab for being an alcoholic, spending time in jail, and then leaving lockup and starting her own cabaret show where she makes fun of her fall from grace?

The show does require a level of patience, as it usually starts out slow and builds up to the drama a little later on, but nonetheless it’s always worth the wait.

2.The Real Housewives of Potomac

Some of you are sleeping on Potomac, and let me say, you’re truly missing out.

This cast knows how to bring the drama, and they’re not afraid to lay everything on the table, so we can agree to disagree about them ranking number two on the list.

The show is now five seasons in and they’ve still managed to retain many of the original cast members. But despite adding some fresh faces to the mix, the OGs are always in top form and we love them for it.

Premiering in 2016, the cast included Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Charrisse Jackson Jordan, and Katie Rost. By the second season, Katie was fired and Monique Samuels was brought in to replace her.

These days, Charisse makes few appearances, but new additions Candiace Dillard and Wendy Osefo make up the difference, and there is more than enough drama to go around.

The great thing about Potomac is that it always starts and ends with a bang – leaving us salivating as we wait for the next season to roll around.

Not everyone has caught on to the pure awesomeness of Potomac, but they will.

This franchise reminds me of the little engine that could, and let me tell you honey, yes they can!

3.The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

If you want glamour, diamonds, and all that fancy stuff, then Beverly Hills is the one for you. It premiered in 2010 as the sixth addition to the franchise and is now in its tenth season with only one original cast member remaining.

RHOBH has had many, many, many cast changes over the years with most of the OGs parting ways with the show.

Eileen Davidson, Camille Grammer, Taylor Armstrong, Adrienne Maloof, Joyce Giraud de Ohoven, Kim Richards, Brandi Glanville, Yolanda Hadid, Carlton Gebbia, Kathryn Edwards, and Lisa Vanderpump have all passed through the 90210.

The show gets a bad rep sometimes for dragging storylines out longer than necessary. But with lots of famous faces such as Kris Jenner, Paris Hilton, Bella and Gigi Hadid, and Boy George making appearances on the show, it’s clear that these ladies are the real deal- and that’s why they’re sitting pretty in the number three spot.

4.The Real Housewives of Atlanta

We love our fabulous and stylish ATL women, so you shouldn’t be surprised that our guilty pleasure snagged the number four spot.

The current cast of RHOA consists of Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, and Cynthia Bailey as full-time housewives while Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam serve as friends of the show.

Nene is the only original member still standing since the show debuted in 2008. That may change very soon, however, as the new season is now filming and the OG has yet to finalize her contract with Bravo.

While Leakes has become a breakout star since appearing on the show, the other women know how to bring the drama, so I doubt the ratings will be affected if she doesn’t return.

Furthermore, Bravo has added two new housewives to the mix, and we hear they are already facing off with some of the other cast members. All in all, the new season is gearing up to be a good one, and let’s be honest- RHOA never disappoints.

5.The Real Housewives of Miami

Miami was amazing in every way possible, and I’m still baffled at how they got canceled.

Fans of the franchise have been urging Bravo and Andy Cohen to revamp the show and bring back the fabulous Miami cast, but so far it’s a no go.

The women were rich, glamourous, and sexy, and they spoke their minds with no apology. Plus, having Miami as a backdrop for the show made us feel like we were on a fabulous vacation.

These ladies were all wives, fiances, and girlfriends of rich doctors, basketball players, and Miami businessmen. Their stunning clothes and expensive jewelry didn’t stop them from picking a fight at any given moment.

They led interesting lives and kept us thoroughly entertained for three seasons, and their cancellation came as a shock to viewers.

According to Andy Cohen, “The reason that we let it go was, I remember the ratings went down toward the end of the season. Which never happens. Like it went down for the reunion, and if it’s going down toward the end that’s just never a good sign.”

No one is buying this excuse Andy…NO ONE! I’m quite sure the ratings have gone down for many of the other shows in the franchise and they are still on the air.

The Real Housewives of Miami needs to make a comeback immediately.

6.The Real Housewives of Dallas

Dallas is one of the newest additions to the Real Housewives franchise, premiering in 2016.

Since then, they’ve certainly been a breath of fresh air, giving us a glamorous look inside the modern metropolis known as Dallas.

Despite the fancy charity events and over-the-top parties, these ladies are not your typical southern belles. With questionable behavior, out-of-control drinking, and money woes, the women’s antics would be frowned upon in Dallas society.

Nonetheless, cast members Stephanie Hollman, Brandi Redmond, D’Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott, Kary Brittingham, and LeeAnn Locken brought the heat in Season 4, and we’re excited to see what else they have in store for us.

Interestingly, LeeAnn Locken tying the knot last season makes RHOD the only franchise where all the women are actually married. But, despite being a popular figure for the franchise, she was fired from the show for racially insensitive comments against fellow cast member Kary Brittingham.

The network has allegedly added two newbies, Jennifer Long and Tiffany Moon. Filming for the new season is now underway and we’re excited to see what the RHOD ladies will deliver in Season 5.

7.The Real Housewives of New Jersey

New Jersey was one of the most loved franchise back in its heyday with the original members of the show.

Back then, Caroline Manzo was the real OG of the franchise and many of the other cast members were also members of her family.

Caroline’s sister Dina Manzo was a full-time cast member and Jacqueline Lorita was her sister-in-law. The family was good friends with Teresa Guidice and they all joined forces against outsider Danielle Staub. The first few seasons were filled with shocking revelations and the show also gave us the infamous table flip by Teresa.

But things changed after Caroline and Jaqueline left the popular series after being at odds with Teresa. These days the mom-of-four is now divorced and fresh out of prison. She’s also the only OG cast member left on RHONJ.

New Jersey still knows how the bring the heat and stir things up, but boy would we love to see a comeback from Caroline and Jaqueline.

8.The Real Housewives of Orange County

We call them the real OGs, since this was the very first show in the housewives franchise.

It was the overwhelming success of Orange County in 2006 that initiated the spin-offs in all the other cities, so we have to give them props for that.

In the beginning, the ladies kept us glued to our TV screens with their over-the-top spending habits and extravagant lifestyle.

Plus, RHOC was the first show of its kind, so we were absolutely intrigued by the rich women behind the gated Orange County community.

However, over the past few seasons, we’ve seen a shift in the show and the original cast members have been picked off one by one.

Last season, OGs Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson revealed that they would not be returning to RHOC. So now, OC will be the only housewives franchise that doesn’t have at least one original member on the cast.

And with fans already losing interest, it seems OC might be jumping the shark.

Furthermore, we’ve seen the trailer for Season 15, and sorry, but I’m not impressed.

9. The Real Housewives of DC

DC started with a bang, and when it ended we were chomping at the bit for more.

As the fifth installment in the Real Housewives franchise, the show only lasted one season, but oh what a season it was.

The show first aired in 2010 and focused on five women in the Washington, D.C area, namely Michaele Salahi, Mary Amons, Cat Ommanney, Lynda Erkiletian, and Stacie Scott Turner.

The women weren’t quite as vivacious or over-the-top as the other franchise but they led very interesting personal lives and gave us a solid season.

But by 2011, the show was canceled after cast member Michaele Salahi and her husband Tareq Salahi made national headlines for sneaking into a White House State dinner.

Apparently, Bravo was none too pleased with the negative press that came as a result of the Salahis’ national security breach, and after the first season ended, it was promptly axed.

The short-lived RHODC made history as the only housewives franchise to not move forward for a second season.

10. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City is the new kid on the block. The show hasn’t even aired yet, so what choice did we have but to give them the last place spot?

Chances are they won’t stay down here for too long, because from the trailer we’ve seen so far, these women will indeed be memorable.

Andy Cohen has been dropping hints on social media that the franchise will give the others a run for their money, and I, for one, am looking forward to that!

The series will delve into the unexplored world of Salt Lake City, focusing on six successful women who belong to an elite social circle. Their lives entail luxury homes, shopping sprees, multi-million-dollar businesses, and religion –which will play an integral role in the show.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is set to premiere Wednesday, November 11 on Bravo and we can’t wait to get wrapped up in this new franchise.

What do you think about our top ten rankings? Were there any surprises on the list?