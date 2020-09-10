Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is coming soon — Here’s a first look at Bravo’s latest show

There’s a new Real Housewives franchise on the block and we’re beyond excited to see what they have in store for us.

This time Bravo is extending its reach to the snowy slopes of Salt Lake City with six new women ready to take on the drama and excitement that comes with putting their personal lives on TV.

This new show will introduce us to Heather Gay, Jen Shah, Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose –a group of successful women who have membership in one of Salt Lake City’s most exclusive social circles.

Let’s learn about Salt Lake City

The network just dropped a trailer for the show which is set to launch its supersized premiere on Wednesday, November 11.

“The series delves into the undiscovered world of Salt Lake City within an exclusive social circle made up of six successful women who’ve created their own paradise filled with luxury homes, shopping sprees and multi-million-dollar businesses.”

It will chronicle “the elite and unconventional lives” of the six cast members “as they navigate a society fueled by religion, beauty, wealth and perfection.”

Religion will play a major role in Salt Lake City

Unlike the other Bravo franchises that we’ve seen over the years, it seems religion will play an integral role in the show since the Mormon church is engrained in the culture of Salt Lake City.

However, “These women represent a spectrum of religious beliefs ranging from Mormon, Islamic, Jewish and Pentecostal. Here perfection is not an aspiration, it’s a mandate. With a deep-rooted history, these women share a special bond, but when circles are this tight it’s only a matter of time before beliefs and personalities collide. ”

Heather Gay is a self-proclaimed “good Mormon gone bad’ who owns a popular Med-spa business in town. Mary Cosby is a Pentecostal first lady with a nice inheritance to her name. Whitney Rose comes from Mormon royalty, but her progressive relationship will be a topic of conversation during the season.

Jen Shah converted from Mormonism to Islam and is a serious businesswoman and CEO to three companies. Meredith Marks is a celebrity jewelry designer who belongs to the Jewish faith and has a knack for partying, while Lisa Barlow is a Mormon that does not adhere to the traditional rules of her faith.

Check out the trailer for the first season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City below:

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City debuts Wednesday, November 11 at 10/9c on Bravo.