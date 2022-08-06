All of Pete Davidson’s tattoos for Kim Kardashian explained

Pete is known for getting ink to honor the women in his life. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/admedia

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have broken up after nearly nine months of dating, during which he got several tattoos to document the romance.

It was the relationship no one saw coming, even Kris Jenner. Kim and Pete have been in a whirlwind romance since she hosted Saturday Night Live last fall.

News of their split comes hot on the heels of Pete filming Season 2 of The Kardashians. The trailer dropped last month, ending with the first look at Pete on the show.

The relationship may have ended, but Kim certainly left her mark on Pete at his choice, of course.

Pete’s known for getting tattoos to document special people and moments in his life. His relationship with Kim was no exception either.

However, now that Kim and Pete have called it quits, just how many did he get during his time with the reality TV star?

Let’s take a look.

Here are all of Pete Davidson’s tattoos for Kim Kardashian

Kim was the first to reveal that Pete got some ink in her honor. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show in March, Kim spilled her man had gotten a “few tattoos.”

The SKIMS founder shared that her favorite piece of ink was his My girl is a lawyer on his collarbone. It was a tribute to Kim working to make her dream of being a lawyer come true.

Pete also has KIM on his right pectoral muscle sitting below his ink of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Kim shared with Ellen that the KIM writing isn’t a tattoo but rather a branding.

A Jasmine and Aladdin tattoo near his collarbone commemorates Pete and Kim’s first kiss, which was during a skit on Saturday Night Live.

The letters KNSCP are tattooed right above the Jasmine and Aladdin ink. While neither Kim nor Pete have publicly acknowledged this piece of body art, it’s believed the lettering is to honor Kim and her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

There’s a good chance Pete has more tats that were dedicated to his time with Kim, but these are the ones that have been made public so far.

Will Pete Davidson cover up his Kim Kardashian tattoos following their split?

Now that the whirlwind romance has ended, one has to wonder what Pete will do with all that ink dedicated to Kim.

When he was engaged to singer Ariana Grande, Pete got several tattoos to commemorate their time together. They even got matching tattoos that said Mille tendresse, which is a French phrase for a thousand tendernesses.

Pete has since covered that up with the word CURSED. The funnyman also had the artworks from Dangerous Woman, Arianna’s album, inked behind his ear. It was replaced with a black heart after their breakup.

These are just a couple of examples. Pete Davidson could very well rework some of his Kim Kardashian tattoos or perhaps even have them removed.

After all, Pete commented last year he’s in the process of removing a lot of his ink.

The Kardashians Season 2 premieres on Thursday, September 22 on Hulu.