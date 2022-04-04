Alina Kozhevnikova made a confusing comment on Ben Rathbun’s 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All post

Alina Kozhevnokova sparked controversy among 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers after she commented on Ben Rathbun’s Tell All post. Pic credit: TLC

Alina Kozhevnikova was fired midway through Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days but appears to still have things to say and continues to interact with the cast.

This was apparent in Ben Rathbun’s recent post about the Tell All that just aired Part 1. Ben showed himself getting ready to be on the Tell All in his video on Instagram and talked about his daily routine.

In the comments, Alina wrote, “Hm, whats Tell All?”

Whether she was trying to be cheeky, draw attention to herself, or address her absence in a roundabout way, her comment confused Before the 90 Days viewers. Critics spoke out about why they think she jumped in Ben’s comments, and some criticized her further.

Alina was fired for past racist and offensive social media posts that resurfaced, and her and Caleb’s scenes were removed from the rest of the season.

Alina Kozhevnikova commented on Ben Rathbun’s 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All post

Ahead of the Before the 90 Days Tell All, Ben asked his followers on Instagram if they were ready for it.

He then went into detail about how he was getting ready to go to New York for the Tell All and talked about his daily routine.

In the comments of Ben’s post, Alina decided to write, “Hm, whats Tell All (inquisitive face emojis).”

What Alina meant by saying that is unclear, but it appears to have rubbed 90 Day viewers wrong.

A 90 Day fan page reposted Ben’s video caption and added their own thoughts about Alina’s comment.

They said, “The ‘Tell-All’ is an event where you get invited when you don’t get fired halfway through your season for posting racist c**p on your social media. All clear now Alina?”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days critics shared thoughts on Alina Kozhevnikova’s comment

Before the 90 Days viewers who were confused about Alina’s intentions and meaning with her comment on Ben’s Tell All post jumped into the comments of the reshared post.

One person used carnival and clown emojis to describe Alina’s response to Ben’s post.

Another critic questioned, “Was she being sarcastic and bitter that she won’t be there? Cause it worked out okay for the rest of us.”

A 90 Day fan page agreed with the caption of the reshared post, while someone else remarked, “Ahhh the pint sized racist t**t waffle is trying to look for a little relevancy crying victim?!?”

