Alexei Brovarnik strikes a pose with wife Loren to celebrate her shoe collab

The Brovarnik family is in a celebratory mood after Loren excitedly shared the news about her shoe collaboration with Jack Rogers.

The reality TV personality can now add shoe designer to her list of accomplishments after she showed off the stylish pieces on social media.

Loren’s husband Alexei also showed support for his wife as she modeled the fuchsia style in a photo posted on her Instagram Story.

Alexei struck a stylish pose, clad in jeans and a white t-shirt, as he stood behind Loren for the mirror selfie.

The mom of three matched her husband in a white bodysuit paired with Daisy Dukes and one of the pairs of sandals that she designed.

Meanwhile, Loren and Alexei’s youngest son Asher photobombed his parents in the cute snap, holding a scrunchie for his mom.

“We are all excited for my @jackrogersusa collection 🙌🏻🙌🏻,” wrote Loren.

She posted an arrow over baby Asher’s head, adding, “Most excited.”

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik and their son Asher. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren Brovarnik thanks her supporters after launching Jack Rogers collab

It’s only been a few hours since the 90 Day Fiance star revealed their capsule collection is now for sale on Jack Roger’s website, but it seems they are going fast.

Loren shared a recent video thanking people for their support, along with a reminder about her discount and a link to purchase the items.

In a clip that was first posted on her Instagram Story, the 34-year-old exclaimed, “I just wanted to say thank you so much, guys, for all of your support with my Jack Rogers launch.”

Loren noted that after all the hard work she put into creating the design, she hopes that people are loving the styles.

“I would love your feedback about my collection,” she added.

The original Jacks Flat Sandal comes in fuchsia, adding a pop of color to any bland wardrobe, and retails for $128. The Jacks Rope Sandal costs $148, and it has nude shades that work with any outfit.

The Cove Tubular Sandal in gold is bold and strappy and can easily transition from day to night, and it is the priciest one in the trio, selling for $158 on the website. However, the styles are cheaper with the code “LOREN20,” which gives buyers a 20 percent discount.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik gets congratulations on her new venture

The top-secret project is now officially out of the bag and in stores, and after Loren shared the news with her 1.4 million Instagram followers, they applauded her efforts.

“Yaaassss queen! Quality and comfortable sandals can’t be beat!” wrote one commenter.

“I’ve never had a pair of Jack rogers ever but now I have to buy a pair 😍 congratulations 🎉🍾,” added someone else.

One person said, “Congratulations!!!!!!🎉🎉🎉 what a great collection i love it😍😍😍.”

Pic credit: @lorenbrovanik/Instagram

Another Instagram user added, “Mazal Tov! I didn’t know you design. Wow, fabulous.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.