Alaskan Bush People’s Matt Brown wants to work things out, hints at family issues

Former Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown has not had the best life over the year, but he seems to be working hard at making things better.

He struggled with some addiction issues and was hit with some legal problems. He checked into rehab and then made some shocking allegations about the network and his family.

In the end, Discovery removed him from Alaskan Bush People and he ended up estranged from his family. However, Matt wouldn’t let that mark the end of his road.

Instead, Matt went to YouTube and Instagram and began to offer up videos for his fans to get a look into his new life outside of Alaskan Bush People. YouTube allowed him longer videos to show what he was doing and Instagram was a place for him to check in as part of his accountability amid the recovery process.

In one of his latest videos, he explained what he had been doing for the last few weeks.

Matt Brown went to Chopaca Mountain

In the video, Matt mentioned he had just returned from Chopaca Mountain. He wrote in the caption that he was “hard at work in the orchard.”

He started the video just showing what he was doing to help get the orchard growing this season. He also showed how the trees were starting to flower already.

That is when he went into detail about his trip to Chopaca Mountain.

“I just got back from Chopaca Mountain,” he said. “It was a really nice adventure. It was beautiful, lots to see, the snow was out of my way so I got to take a couple of adventures up and check things out.”

He said he took lots of video footage, but he hasn’t had time to edit things because his computer is old and it takes too much time with his duties to the orchard taking precedence.

“The trip was good. I had a lot of stuff I needed to work out,” he said while motioning to his head. “I guess I’ll talk to you about it later.”

He mentioned this was a check-in video, so now fans are wanting to hear what he was going through to cause the trip.

Matt Brown hints family problems are a trigger

Matt was then back two days later with what he called a recovery-based video.

Matt talked about how he had a lot to work on after getting back from the mountain, and that is something that makes him happy. However, rain allowed him to have time to work on the YouTube video for his trip.

The recovery he wanted to talk about was “life-based recovery” and about having goals and realistic expectations. He mentioned his new job, getting his truck and driver’s license, and more about what can make him feel good about his new life.

He then said that one of the big things that he has to face is fixing relationships from the past – from before or after his addiction issues.

He mentioned people from his past seeing that he has become a better person and is more trusting. However, he said that making that a major goal can make it unrealistic.

“When we find that goal isn’t being met, it can actually set us back a little bit,” Matt said. “When something like an unrealistic goal becomes something very important to us, and that gets shaken up and those triggers pulled, it can literally shake up all that order inside of our heads that we’ve worked so hard to get to.”

Matt said that he has to figure out that he has a problem with the triggers and he then has to go back to his recovery process and figure out how to work things out.

“It’s not unrealistic to think that the people from our past will come around eventually, will see us for who we are and how we’ve grown,” Matt explained. “For me, what’s unrealistic is to put a time limit on that. Because if that time limit comes and things are not the way I expect it to be, that can set me back.”

Alaskan Bush People is on hiatus.