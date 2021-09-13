Alaskan Bush People’s Bear and Rain encourage fans to tune in to the new season in honor of Billy

Rain and Bear Brown are encouraging fans to watch the new season. Pic credit: Discovery

The new season of Alaskan Bush People is almost upon us, and some of the Wolf Pack have already started to encourage Discovery Channel viewers to tune in.

Bear Brown, arguably the most vocal of the Brown family, posted a photo of himself on Instagram. The snap showed the father of one sitting on a couch with his arms spread out.

Bear posts a comfy sofa photo

The beat-up couch was placed outside with the natural landscape as his background. He told fans, “Be sure to tune into the new season of Alaskan Bush People! Sunday, September 19th on Discovery and Discovery+.”

In a second post that showed off the family’s banner, he wrote, “The new season of Alaskan Bush People airs Sunday, September 19th on Discovery and Discovery+. This is a very emotional season.”

Bear continued, “it’s been a hard year, in the loving memory of Da I’d like to say thank you to everyone who has been so supportive in this difficult time, thank you, and God bless.”

Alaskan Bush People’s Rain is enticing fans to watch

The youngest daughter, Rain, also took to her Instagram to share with fans that a new season was about to drop. The 18-year-old also shared that the season would be hard to watch.

Pic credit: @BearBrownkingofextreme/Instagram

Rain captioned a photo of herself sitting on a boulder as she rocked a cowboy hat, writing, “Be sure to tune in to the ALL new season of Alaskan bush people on discovery and discovery + 9/19/2021 on Sunday!!”

She encouraged her followers by writing, “Tell me what you’re most excited about to see in the new season in the comments below and make sure to spread the word 😘💖”

The youngest member of the Wolf Pack added a few hashtags, including #staystrong and #stayhappy.

The Alaskan Bush People star also shared a second post of herself eating the freshly fallen snow, writing, “Waiting on the new season of Alaskan Bush People be like.”

This season of the Alaskan Bush People will be the hardest yet

There is no doubt that Season 13 will be the most trying for the Wolf Pack yet. The Discovery Channel dropped the emotional first look on September 3, which showed the last footage of Billy before his death.

Pic credit: @BearBrownkingofextreme/Instagram

Alaskan Bush People viewers will recall that Billy passed away in February due to complications after suffering a seizure. The all-new season will be showing Billy’s last moments and hopes for his family and their future.

In the moving teaser, Bam Bam can be heard saying, “Dad always told us one day we’d have to carry on without him, but we weren’t ready for him to go.”

Alaskan Bush People premieres Sunday, September 19 on Discovery.