Alaskan Bush People’s Bear and Matt give an update on a wildfire close to home

Matt Brown and Bear Brown from the Alaskan Bush People are giving fans updates about the fire causing havoc close to their family homes in Loomis. The entire state of California is burning due to a drought, but it looks like the brothers will be okay.

Bear shared pictures last night of the sky as it lit up with bright pinks and oranges amid the blaze. He captioned the photos writing, “Got a fire very close to Loomis.”

This was the first post seemingly confirming that Bear and Matt lived in the same city. Matt also took to his Instagram to share a video of his own. The eldest Brown is currently working on an orchard within Placer County.

The fire was being blown back from the farm

In typical fashion, Matt greeted his followers in his upbeat voice, telling everyone that the fire was much closer to his home and just over a neighboring mountain.

In the background, followers could hear the fir trees burning. According to Matt, the embers were “pretty close,” saying if he wasn’t mistaken, “the wind was blowing the other way.”

The former Alaskan Bush People star revealed that he hadn’t been given too much information but had seen a fire map when he went into town at the Loomis Quick Stop.

Matt went on to say that the fire department had been dumping water on the fire all day, sharing, “They’ve been filling up the planes right out here on the lake.” According to the farmer, there was a piece of paper saying that the fire was 55 percent contained.

The fire has caused severe damage

According to CBS’s local station in Sacramento, the fire has been burning since August 4 and caused mass evacuations. The fire has already burned 2,600 acres but now seems to have been contained.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but Matt jumped back on his Instagram to share that it had started raining at the farm and was hoping that the fires would start to be pushed back on the already burned land.

The Alaskan Bush People star shared that he hoped that the fire would be fully under control by the weekend and would continue to keep fans in the loop. While keeping an eye on the flames, Matt also shared an update on his tractor riding, saying he would be ready for harvest season soon.

The Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.