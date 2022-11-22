Alaskan Bush People: Where is Matt?

Alaskan Bush People’s Matt Brown has been at odds with his family. Pic credit: Discovery

Since its premiere in 2014, fans of the hit Discovery show Alaskan Bush People and the Brown family have been rooting for them to succeed in their ventures of building a fully sustainable life through their homestead.

The Brown family’s eldest son, Matt, was a fixture and integral part of the show up until his departure in 2019.

Although Matt remained a crucial part of the Brown family’s success, it wasn’t without its challenges.

Longtime viewers of the show watched as Matt battled his own demons in the form of alcohol and substance abuse.

By 2016, his addiction was something the family could no longer ignore and Matt ended up checking himself into rehab for the first time.

During his time in rehab, the rest of the family prepared to make a monumental move from California, where mother Ami had been receiving cancer treatment, over to Washington state where the family hoped to return to their wild roots.

Why didn’t Matt move to Washington with the rest of the Brown family and continue filming for Alaskan Bush People?

In 2018, the family made their big move to Washington, and although he may have desired to stay with his family at the time, Matt opted to stay behind in California.

Matt entered rehab for the second time in the latter half of 2018.

With the family move and his continued focus on sobriety, Matt departed the show.

But that wasn’t the only factor in why Matt has yet to make a return. As it turns out, Matt is still at odds with his family and has a negative view of the show.

Again in 2018, Matt was accused of sexually assaulting two women. Although the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office opted not to prosecute, Matt has never spoken on the matter.

Where is Matt Brown now?

Matt may no longer be involved with Alaskan Bush People, but that hasn’t stopped him from reaching out to his fans and supporters.

In fact, Matt has continued to be quite active on his social media — and that might not always be a good thing.

Taking to his Instagram in April 2021, Matt opened up about his experience on the show and even went as far as to blame it for his continued struggles with substance abuse.

Throughout the nearly ten-minute-long video, Matt claimed production had provided drugs to his family and accused his father, now-deceased Billy Brown, of withholding funds made from filming.

“We made a lot of money off the show, and because my dad controlled everything, all the money went to him,” Matt stated.

“I didn’t have any money or anything. My dad kept that all,” he alleged, continuing to state his father and family members refused to give him more than $300,000 of what he believed belonged to him.

Where does Matt stand with the rest of the Brown family?

Currently, Matt lives quite close to his family and their North Ranch home in Washington.

Despite how close they are to each other, Matt doesn’t have an ongoing relationship with any of his siblings or their mom.

Matt’s brother, Bear Brown, recently engaged in a rant on Instagram accusing his brother of being a “liar” and “abandoning” the family.

It seems emotions are too raw for the family to think about reconciliation at this point.

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 8/7c on Discovery.