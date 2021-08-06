Alaskan Bush People: Raiven hints at possible reconciliation with Bear

Raiven Adams and Bear Brown may have reconciled. Pic credit|: Discovery Channel

Raiven Adams from the Alaskan Bush People has dropped a few bread crumbs that hint she may be back with Bear Brown. The couple broke up in April, but anything could happen when it comes to love.

Raiven took to her TikTok to share a moving montage that included pictures of the entire family together. The Alaskan Bush People star opened up about the state of her relationship.

In Raiven’s TikTok post, she captioned the video, “You’ve seen the drama but have you seen how much this boy is loved?” Raiven was eluding to the public drama that the couple had been through in recent months.

The Browns had a hard year

Not only did Billy Brown pass away, but Raiven and Bear broke up in April after a toxic few years together. But a fan’s comment has left followers wondering about their true intentions.

In the comments section, a fan commended Raiven for her ability to love their child even though she was no longer with Bear. But in a surprise twist, Raiven shared that cupid could have struck again.

Raiven spilled the beans

She replied to her followers, writing, “We aren’t apart, just not sharing our private life as much anymore.”

Raiven then elaborated on her and Bear’s co-parenting schedule. She revealed that they “separate their relationship from co-parenting because we’ve had a rocky relationship, so co-parenting never changes.”

Alaskan Bush People followers uncovered that not much had changed, especially when Raiven said, “Same visits same calls same interaction we may not speak as much when we have split, but we never change what River experiences.”

The Tik Tok video showcased Raiven, River, and Bear during happier times. The first photo was of baby River in the ICU all the way to recent times, where all three went on an adventure to the aquarium.

Raiven’s comment made it easier for Discovery Channel viewers to think that Bear’s big announcement could be that the couple reconciled. The extreme outdoorsman recently took to Instagram in a now-deleted post to share that he would have some exciting news in the coming weeks.

For the most part, Raiven has remained out of the limelight since the breakup. Bear, however, has been posting selfies onto his account that show him outdoors and living life.

Fans of Alaskan Bush People have been left with a lot to think about. Bear has yet to make his announcement, but it would seem that Raiven is already leaking the possible news.

The Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.