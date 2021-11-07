Alaskan Bush People: Raiven Adams reveals if she is coming back to the show

Bear and Raiven on Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: Discovery

Bear Brown and Raiven Adams have had an on-again-off-again relationship on Alaskan Bush People for years.

It seems that the relationship is on again and fans are wondering if Raiven is coming back to the show.

Is Raiven returning to Alaskan Bush People?

Raiven and Bear have had problems over the years.

Bear Brown and Raiven Adams have broken up before. She split from him while pregnant with River, and she placed a restraining order against him.

She dropped the restraining order and had the baby on March 9, 2020. They had a custody battle for River, but that all worked out and the two got back together in September 2020.

Raiven showed a lot of support when Billy Brown died in February and they announced after that they were working on being great parents to River.

Raiven said on TikTok that she is no longer living in Texas and she has been with Bear in Loomis. A fan also said they saw her around town.

Then a fan insulted her for appearing on Alaskan Bush People since the show is “fake” and Raiven responded with a telling comment.

“Stay mad,” she wrote.

It sounds like Raiven Adams might not just be appearing around the death of Billy, but she might be back for more as well, possibly ready to appear in next season if she is there filming right now with Bear and River.

Bear Brown ready to welcome son on Alaskan Bush People

Bear Brown showed that he was trying to get his home ready for his son River to come visit.

He had a lot to do, including clearing the cozy storage unit he lives in of the hornets that got in when a window broke.

He also had to get rid of things that could hurt a baby.

“These things are a little bit sharp to have laying around,” Bear said. “It’s really important to get the [place] nice and clean. That way it’s 100 percent safe for River because he’s just a little tiny baby.”

“I am just so excited for River to visit the mountain for the first time. To the Bush home,” he said. “And to have River up here, actually breathing in that mountain air, being in my arms…I just couldn’t be more excited.”

Fans are seeing a young River with his dad, and it sounds like more might be to come.

Alaskan Bush People airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on Discovery.