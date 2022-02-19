Alaskan Bush People: Rain Brown surprises fans by dressing up like Barbie

Rain Brown from Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: @heroofkirrkwell/Instagram

When most Alaskan Bush People fans think about Rain Brown, there are thoughts of her as a tomboy, who hunts with the best of the clan.

However, all the Brown children have begun to change since their father died last year, and Rain is no different.

While Rain has big dreams of following in her dad’s footsteps as a self-sustaining part of the wilderness, she has also begun to embrace her feminine side.

Recently, Rain shocked her fans when she revealed she loved the most un-tomboy thing in the world.

She dreamed of growing up to live like Barbie, the popular doll.

Rain posts photo of herself as a Barbie

Rain took to her Instagram account and posted a photo with a split screen.

On the left side was a Barbie Doll, wearing a bejeweled crown, a gold necklace, and a bright pink dress.

On the right side was Rain Brown, wearing two small necklaces and lounging by a tree wearing a very similar pink dress herself.

She captioned the photo, “What I wanted to be when I grew up, vs me now 🥰 dreams do come true.” She then added three hashtags: #stayhappy #staystrong #beaqueen

It was a surprising photo, but was also a beautiful look at a girl who has become a woman and has embraced something she loved so much as a child.

As she said, dreams can come true.

Rain Brown taking on trolls online

This is a very different post compared to one she made last week.

Rain said she was running a social experiment and posted two photos of herself. The first was her dressed up and at Bear Brown’s wedding to Raiven Adams. The second was her sticking her tongue out at the camera.

Rain then said that the photo with the tongue received 85% more negative comments. While she said that it didn’t bother her, she wanted to point out that there are people with less confidence than her that it could hurt if it happened to them.

“Someday it will be said to someone that is hanging on by a thread and that one word could be enough to end their life,” Rain said. “Read the news, look up Statistics, open your ears and eyes.”

“Others may have low self esteem or are lost in that moment, like I have been in the past. Especially when we are talking about things people can’t change such as our body’s, weird is BEAUTIFUL fat is BEAUTIFUL fit is BEAUTIFUL because you are BEAUTIFUL!”

Alaskan Bush People is on hiatus. The reality series should return to Discovery later in 2022.