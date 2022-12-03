Alaskan Bush People: Pregnant Raiven Brown announces separation from Bear Brown

Raiven Brown announced she’s separating from Bear Brown just weeks ahead of her due date with their second child. Pic credit: @bearbrownthekingofextreme/Instagram

It’s over (again) for Alaskan Bush People’s Bear and Raiven Brown.

The latest news of their new separation comes just weeks before Raiven is due to give birth to their second child.

The announcement of their most recent split comes less than a year after the couple tied the knot.

Though they had experienced quite a rocky patch in their relationship, the couple had seemingly worked through enough of their conflicts that they took their union into a new chapter and officially tied the knot in January 2022.

Following the exciting news of their wedding, Raiven and Bear excited their fans and followers once again in May when they revealed they were expecting their second child together.

Now, just weeks away from her due date, Raiven says the couple has gone their separate ways and gives an update on what that means for their growing family.

Alaskan Bush People’s Raiven Brown announces separation from husband Bear Brown ahead of due date

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Raiven informed her followers that she and Brown have separated once again.

Although she opted not to share the reasoning for the separation, Raiven did share that it was in the best interest of herself and their children.

“Bear and I have separated,” she wrote in the simple post. “I am putting my health and my children first.”

Raiven posted another update and explained that she and Bear would continue to co-parent their kids and assured her followers that there was no need to be concerned for the wellbeing of her children.

“We will be co parenting no drama,” she continued. “and I won’t be sharing info past this point.”

She concluded stating that their kids “will be well taken care of.”

Raiven and Bear navigated early marital drama, domestic violence allegations

With Raiven and Bear having tied the knot in January, many would expect the couple would still be in the honeymoon phase of newlywed bliss. However, their marriage was quickly soured by domestic violence allegations in March 2022.

At the time, Bear was arrested for a domestic violence assault. It was eventually revealed that the altercation actually involved Raiven.

Ultimately, Bear accepted a plea deal, and the two reconciled, agreeing to move forward as a family.

Time will tell if the two will find their way back to one another once again.

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 8/7c on Discovery.