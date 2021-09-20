Alaskan Bush People: Billy Brown’s last life lesson was about family

Billy is hoping to impact his children with some sage advice. Pic credit: Discovery Channel

The Browns are not about to give up their fight for total freedom. The emotional first episode of the new season of the Alaskan Bush People finally hit the airwaves, and emotions were running high.

The entire Wolf Pack has been struggling to keep Billy Brown’s dream alive, and the first episode did not disappoint as the opening scene was captured just six weeks before the patriarch’s death.

Alaskan Bush People premiere inspired hope

North Star ranch was seen thriving as of July, and the main house was almost complete. Billy’s voice came over the small screen, saying the home is the “core of a dream.”

But Billy had a plan for his children and had a few lessons he was ready to teach them before his time was up, with family being the center of his schooling.

The Alaskan Bush People patriarch shared his thoughts in one of his last confessionals, saying, “The core of the family is definitely what is important. It’s always been first, it has to be first; that’s where we get our strength.”

Billy looked hopeful as he noted, “We just want to get back to who we are.”

Billy revealed that his family has been working from sun up to sundown, and he wanted his children to have fun again.

Pic credit: Discovery Channel

According to Billy, the Wolf Pack was “Founded on faith, freedom, and family.”

To get his children excited, he spoke about creating a zipline for the family mountain.

The second oldest son, Bam Bam, shared that his father always taught them that “It’s the fun that helps with morale.”

The zipline will connect the family’s 400 acres and each of the children’s parcels of land.

The Alaskan Bush People may have struck gold

Along with the interesting mode of transportation, Rain and Billy get gold fever. North Star Ranch was built on numerous mines, and the family is convinced they could be sitting on gold.

In the early 1900s, a gold strike catapulted Loomis into a mining town. Billy shared that the miners ran out of money, leaving locals to believe the biggest strike still has yet to be discovered.

The Brown’s are all work and no play

Billy wasted no time in cultivating his children’s imagination. After 30 years in the bush, the challenging work seemed to be paying off.

Billy’s fundamental mission of returning to the basics of family and fun will surely strike a nerve with viewers. The family’s bond makes the entire Wolf Pack strong as they band together to overcome their issues.

Billy’s advice resonated with the entire clan as he made it clear all their hard work isn’t “worth anything if you can’t look up and relax.”

Ami, Matt, Bam, Gabe, Bear, Noah, Snow, and Rain will need one another as the season continues. Billy’s dreams are about to go up in smoke due to the Palmer Wildfire that ravages their land.

Alaskan Bush People airs Sunday at 8/7c on Discovery.