Alaskan Bush People: Bear posts loving tribute to Raiven after he announced they were back together

Some would say that Bear Brown has been unlucky when it comes to his love life with Raiven Adams. The two have broken up three times and often run to social media to blast one another.

But in a turn of events over the weekend, Bear shared a new post that paid tribute to the mother of his son. He shared a throwback snap of the two during good times, which showed them cheek to cheek.

For the caption, the Alaskan Bush People star wrote, “The most beautiful lady I’ve ever seen! ❤️” For many followers, this post solidified that the two were more than back together.

Alaskan Bush People fans are not surprised they reconciled

Bear’s followers were split down the middle on the decision to reunite with one writing, “You two are on and off like a light switch!! Love ya bear 🐻.”

Raiven also shared the same exact photo on her Instagram account. The mother of one only captioned the image with a blue heart, but followers also seemed to support her choice.

One enthusiastic supporter wrote, “🙌❤️ stay strong and just block out the outside noise. Remember, truth isn’t spelt O-P-I-N-I-O-N. Live life for the 3 of you and Noone else. Sending love and positive vibes.”

Was this Bear Brown’s big announcement?

Last week, Bear had hinted that he had an exciting announcement to share in the coming weeks, but his post was quickly deleted. Some believed the news could have been about the show’s return after its long hiatus.

Raiven has made it clear more than once that she likes to keep her private life private. When posting an update, she often ignored questions about Bear letting fans know she had more going on in her life.

It makes sense now why Bear deleted his post since it was most likely Raiven didn’t want to share their good news with fans and haters alike.

The Alaskan Bush People couple look to be on the same page with the primary goal of raising their son in a happy environment. Discovery Channel viewers are hoping to see Bear, Raiven, and the rest of the Wolf Pack back on the small screen sometime in the not-too-distant future.

Until then, fans will have to be content with the bread crumbs that each star leaves behind. Hopefully, the third time is the charm for Raiven and Bear.

The Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.