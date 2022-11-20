Alaskan Bush People: Bear Brown lashes out at brother Matt, says they’ll never reconcile

Bear Brown admits there’s still plenty of tension between the family and brother Matt Brown. Pic credit: Discovery

Alaskan Bush People personality Bear Brown isn’t hiding his disdain for brother Matt Brown and recently slammed his sibling for the pain he has caused their family.

Family drama isn’t new for the Brown siblings, especially as it pertains to their brother Matt.

In recent years, Matt has been relatively open about his ongoing battle with addiction, including alcohol dependence.

His drinking got him in some hot water when, in 2020, Matt was accused of sexually assaulting two women just days apart following a massive bender.

The rift between Matt, his family, and the Discovery network ultimately led to his removal from the show.

Despite being removed from the show, plenty of hurt feelings are brewing, especially with Bear, who lashed out at a comment begging him to reconcile with his sibling.

Alaskan Bush People’s Bear Brown calls out brother Matt for not wanting to ‘be a part of the family’

Taking to his Instagram in a now-deleted video, Bear attempted to keep things light as he discussed why their long-running show meant so much to him.

In the video, Bear explained that the “heart” of the show was the ways in which their family overcame “adversity” and managed to work together.

After watching the video, a follower commented with some advice for Bear in which they begged the ABP star to “bring back” his “stray brother.”

The comment was suggesting that the remainder of the Brown family was in some way responsible for making Matt see the light must have triggered something in Bear as he proceeded to engage in a massive rant against his sibling.

“He doesn’t want to be a part of the family and I’m getting tired of people like it’s us! Why take his word over the whole family? It makes no sense,” Bear wrote.

Bear accuses brother Matt of ‘abandoning’ the family

He continued to list the ways his brother had failed the family and accused him of never apologizing for the pain he’s caused and “the things he’s done.”

Bear also accused Matt of lying about their now-deceased father, Billy Brown, a man Bear claims was always present for Matt when he needed him.

Concluding his passionate post, Bear wrote, “He abandoned his family NOT the other way around!”

Although the pain runs deep between Matt and the remaining Brown family members, those who remain close and on the show are continuing to move forward despite family tensions.

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 8/7c on Discovery.