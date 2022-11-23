Alaskan Bush People: Bear Brown details how he’s helping fight forest fires with water bottles

Bear Brown is trying to do his part in fighting forest fires despite only having water bottles on hand. Pic credit: Discovery

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown isn’t one to sit around and do nothing when someone (or something) needs his help.

The highly energetic Brown brother will eagerly risk his safety and health to make a difference, and he further proves this by trying to do his part to put out forest fires around the family’s home.

Following the death of his father, Billy Brown, in February 2021, each of the Brown siblings has done their part to help keep the family intact and continue to be able to live off of the land around them.

In recent years, Bear has started a family of his own with his wife, Raiven.

Despite their rocky relationship and allegations of domestic violence, the parents of two-year-old River have decided to do what it takes to make their family work.

They revealed earlier this year that they’re also expecting their second child in early 2023.

Taking to his Instagram, Bear shared a post detailing how he’s doing whatever he can to help stop fires from spreading within the forest around him.

However, he certainly didn’t have the tools to make as much of an impact as he had hoped. But, in typical Bear fashion, he tried anyways.

Filming himself while dowsing a small fire in water from his small water bottle, Bear exasperatingly shared, “Okay, I got it down to smoldering. I’m gonna dump some water on it and then let everyone else know.”

In the post’s caption, Bear explained that he knew the little bit of water he had wasn’t going to make a big difference but noted, “every little bit helped.”

Bear admits he’s still not close with brother Matt, says they may never reconcile

In other Brown family news, Bear recently went on a tear about his estranged brother, Matt Brown, after a follower claimed the family should do what it takes to bring him back into the fold.

In his now-deleted rant on Instagram, Bear claimed that Matt had made numerous lies against the family and further accused him of “abandoning the family.”

According to Bear, he shared that he’s tired of people assuming that it should be on him or the rest of the family to try and bring Matt back when he’s made it clear that he doesn’t want to be a part of it anymore.

Alaskan Bush People airs Sunday at 8/7c on Discovery.