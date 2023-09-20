Aesha Scott reveals scene she wishes Below Deck Down Under viewers saw on Season 2

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott has revealed the scene she wishes viewers got to see on Season 2.

Aesha and crew wrapped up the latest season of the hit Below Deck spin-off this week.

After the finale, Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to dish the season.

Sadly, this means that there isn’t going to be a reunion show, but as Monsters and Critics previously reported, chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph has revealed why.

Back to Aesha on WWHL, Andy wasted no time asking her and Captain Jason about Luke Jones nearly assaulting Margot Sisson.

During this interview, Aesha revealed what she wished Below Deck Down Under fans had seen on Bravo airwaves.

Aesha Scott shares what Below Deck Down Under viewers missed

Although both Captain Jason started to answer how they felt the Margot and Luke situation was addressed on-screen, the captain let the chief stew speak first.

“I think that everything was really shown on the show,” she expressed. “I think what they didn’t show cause they didn’t have time for it with how long the episodes are was the chat that I had to have with Laura about how inappropriate her behavior was with Adam cause when Adam came to me. He was actually really struggling.”

This isn’t the first time Aesha has addressed what Below Deck Down Under viewers didn’t see during the two near sexual assaults involving Luke and Laura Bileskalne. Speaking with The Los Angeles Times, Aesha talked about having to sit down with Laura.

Andy also wanted to know if Captain Jason or Aesha had spoken to Luke since he was fired. Aesha shook her head no, but the captain had a different response.

“I sent him some messages out through the year leading up to this. I keep in touch with all my crew members regardless of what’s going on. I think from a general perspective, I have to actually go across the board and make sure everyone is okay,” the captain spilled on the show.

Along with talking about Below Deck Down Under, Aesha dished her upcoming stint on Winter House.

Below Deck Down Under’s Aesha Scott teases Winter House Season 3 stint

The trailer for Winter House dropped last week, revealing that several special Below Deck guests were popping up on the show.

“I think what was so cool is that I had met Malia, I had worked with Malia, and I think I messaged with Katie, but we hadn’t actually met in real life before, and so to spend that time with Katie was really awesome for me,” Aesha dished.

She also went on to give a little teaser about what fans can expect from Winter House Season 3

“My tease is that Katie might have done some freaky things nearby when I was there,” the chief stew teased.

Aesha’s referring to Katie getting busy with Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz, which was in the first-look footage.

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Winter House Season 3 premieres on Tuesday, October 24 at 9/8c on Bravo.