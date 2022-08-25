Aesha Scott helps Below Deck alum Rhylee Gerber recover after her breast implant removal surgery

There’s a new friendship in the Below Deck family. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott helps Below Deck alum Rhylee Gerber as she recovers from her breast implant removal surgery.

Both Rhylee and Aesha have been part of the Below Deck family for years.

Aesha got her start on Season 4 of Below Deck Mediterranean, returning for part of Season 5 after Hannah Ferrier was fired. This year Aesha helped launch the latest Below Deck spin-off Below Deck Down Under.

Rhylee appeared on Season 6 and Season 7 Below Deck and has become known for speaking her truth about the show and her experience.

The fiery redhead has earned a lot of hatred and backlash over the years, something she addressed recently as she puts the trolls on blast.

Now two Below Deck worlds have collided as one star steps up to help the other in her time of need.

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott lends a hand to Below Deck alum Rhylee Gerber

Last week Rhylee revealed she was having her breast implants removed. The other day the yachtie shared that Aesha was coming to help take care of her as she recovers.

Rhylee used Instagram Stories to share just how Aesha was helping her out.

One image featured Aesha sporting a cart full of items that turned out to be Aesha helping Rhylee move from the boat she was working on to home.

“A lot of this going on today moving from the boat to the house and poor Aesha having to do all the heaving lifting! Thank god cuz my chest already hurts from all the laughter!” Rhylee wrote on the image.

Another photo showed Aesha from the back on her fourth trip from the boat and Rhylee revealing all Aesha really wants to do is wash the boat.

Aesha used Instagram Stories to share a video of herself sharing that she was going to help Rhylee out. The brunette beauty admitted she was so excited finally meet Rhylee in person.

Despite not meeting in person before, they have spoken and built a friendship, which is why Aesha lent Rhylee a hand. Aesha also called Rhylee “lovely and amazing.”

Below Deck alum Rhylee Gerber has breast implant removal surgery

A couple of weeks ago, Rhylee took to social media to reveal she was having her implants removed because they had caused her a lot of health issues.

Rhylee admitted she’s had the implants for 12 years and that they were the worst kind a person could get. In her video on Instagram, Rhylee details the fatigue, inflation, and other trauma her body has endured because of the implants.

The surgery took place earlier this week, with Rhylee getting candid about it in various Instagram Stories and sharing a video of her experience. Rhylee has been candid regarding the subject and intends to speak out on how breast implants can and do impact the body.

Thankfully Rhylee Gerber from Below Deck has her pal Below Deck Down Under beauty Aesha Scott helping do all the heavy lifting.

What do you think of this Below Deck friendship?

