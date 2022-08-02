Below Deck Season 10: Here’s everything we know so far

Below Deck Season 10 will be here before fans know it. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Season 10 has fans buzzing as the show has been making quite a few headlines lately.

Despite the success of the Below Deck spin-off shows, the OG show featuring Captain Lee Rosbach remains the favorite among fans.

One reason for that is, of course, the stud of the sea.

Season 9 of Below Deck ended in February after an extremely challenging season filled with negativity towards the show and Bravo.

That hasn’t stopped Below Deck fans from wondering about Season 10, including when it will premiere and what cast members will be on it.

Let’s take a look at what we know about the upcoming season of the hit-yachting show.

When will Below Deck Season 10 premiere?

The Captain Lee helmed show remains one of Bravo’s biggest hit shows, even spawning four spin-off shows.

Bravo has created a schedule that has one Below Deck show airing new episodes throughout the year. Right now, it’s Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7, which means a new season of Below Deck is just around the corner.

It’s worth noting Below Deck Down Under Season 1 is also playing out on Bravo. However, the show is a Peacock original and initially dropped on the streaming service.

In the past, a new season of Below Deck would premiere once Below Deck Mediterranean wraps up. There’s no reason to believe Bravo won’t follow that format again.

The network confirmed in May that Below Deck Season 10 would premiere in the fall. While no official date has been released, all signs point to early November based on a 16-episode plus a reunion show schedule for Below Deck Med.

Which cast members are returning for Below Deck Season 10?

Below Deck cast members are kept quiet until the network releases them with the premiere date and trailer. However, some details have emerged regarding the new upcoming season regarding returning cast members.

For example, Captain Sandy Yawn replaces Captain Lee during the season because he has a personal issue that requires him to leave the show.

Heather Chase has been rumored to return due to her lack of social media activity at the time the show was filmed last winter.

Captain Lee’s pal Eddie Lucas has confirmed he was not asked back for Season 10. Eddie shared that along with blasting the network for low pay this past spring.

Most recently, chef Rachel Hargrove declared she’s done with Below Deck and Bravo. The chef did not say if she filmed Season 10 or not. If she did, though, it will make for some interesting off-screen drama as the season plays out on-screen.

Stay tuned Below Deck, fans. More details on Below Deck Season 10 should be coming soon.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.