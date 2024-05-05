Actresses Melanie Griffith, Tisha Campbell asked to join new season of RHOBH

It seems every actress in the 90210 is getting invitations to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with two empty spots still open amid Annemarie Wiley and Crystal Minkoff’s departure.

Two new names have recently been tossed into the ring as possible replacements for the newly fired Housewives.

Tisha Campbell and Melanie Griffith have reportedly been asked to join the franchise, but are they interested?

If so, the RHOBH cast will be overrun by actresses as the pair would join former child star Kyle Richards and actress and producer Garcelle Beauvais.

That’s not all, Denise Richards has her sights set on returning to the franchise now that Lisa Rinna is no longer on the show.

Back in March reports claimed OG Kyle wants Hilaria Baldwin — the wife of actor Alec Baldwin — on the show, but RHOBH fans were outraged by the suggestion.

Tisha Campbell was asked to join the RHOBH cast

Let’s not go changing the franchise to The Real Actresses of Beverly Hills just yet, because so far nothing is set in stone.

First, let’s start with Martin star Tisha Campbell who admitted she was asked to join the franchise during a chat with Us Weekly.

“I have been asked,” shared the 55-year-old. “But right now is not the time. I’m not anti, it’s just not the time.”

Surprisingly, Tisha explained that at least for now, she needs a bit more bravado before deciding to put her life on TV.

“I’m not as bold to share like that,” admitted the actress. “You have to be bold.”

For now, Tisha is perfectly happy sitting in front of the TV, watching the people brave enough to put their lives out there for the world to see, telling the media outlet, “I love a good reality show.”

Does Melanie Griffith have her sights set on joining the show?

Next up is Melanie Griffith, who, according to sources from Radar Online, is eager to join Season 14 of RHOBH.

Their insider claims the moving star got a lucrative offer to join the show and she’s warming up to the idea. Not surprisingly, Kyle Richards is behind the suggestion to have her on the franchise.

However, Kyle is reportedly the only cast member happy about the possibility of Melanie being on the show.

Sources told the media outlet that the other women are on guard because they’re scared the movie star will steal the spotlight.

Who would you rather see on the show, Melanie Griffith or Tisha Cambell? Sound off in the comments?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.