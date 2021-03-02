Abigail Heringer mocks the Women Tell All in a humorous twist we all need right now

Abigail Heringer makes jokes about attending Women Tell All special. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Abigail Heringer attended the Women Tell All special for the season.

She had a pivotal role on the season as she represented a community of people who are hearing impaired.

It’s no secret that the Women Tell All is a two-hour conversation about what happened throughout the season.

The women get a chance to talk about issues, rumors, and drama within the house. The episode tackled bullying, the escort rumors, and the women’s connections with Matt James.

Abigail Heringer jokes about her appearance at the Women Tell All

The women who were not involved in the drama sat idle, while topics were rehashed and discussed throughout the episode.

And Abigail was one of those women, as she had a drama-free experience on the show. Prior to the show, Abigail shared a hilarious photo on her social media, showing her less-than-excited face.

“Sitting in a meeting that could’ve been an email,” she captioned the photo.

Pic credit: @abigail_heringer/Instagram

She also credited Brittany as her style inspiration. The two were wearing the exact same outfit, even though it wasn’t visible throughout the episode.

In comparison to Brittany, Abigail didn’t have too much drama to dissect with the other woman. Brittany, other the other hand, had to explain that she was not an escort. She also revealed how her life had changed since the show, as she tried to clear her name.

Abigail Heringer won over Bachelor Nation

Abigail was a fan-favorite for The Bachelor as viewers fell in love with her on the show. They loved how she was open and honest about her hearing impairment and how it didn’t slow her down.

She explained that she could read lips. She was confident in her ability to fit in and keep up with everything that was happening.

Matt was clearly smitten with her, revealing that she was an incredible person. He was impressed with her and how she carried herself.

Since ABC hasn’t announced The Bachelorette yet, Abigail is technically in the running. She would be making history as the first woman with hearing impairment to take the lead on the show. The next Bachelorette lead is expected to be announced on The Bachelor finale, which is set to air in two weeks on ABC.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.