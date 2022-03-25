Abigail Heringer feels like her relationship with Noah Erb is ‘under a microscope’

Abigail Heringer talks the hardest part about her Bachelor in Paradise romance. Pic credit: @abigail_heringer/Instagram

Abigail Heringer opened up about the hardest part of her relationship with Noah Erb after the two gained a fanbase from their time on Bachelor in Paradise.

The Reality TV star revealed that the scrutiny from fans put a lot of pressure on their new relationship, but that there was an upside to the experience as well.

Abigail got real with her fans about both her relationship with Noah and the recent beach photo with Blake Moynes in a telling Instagram Story.

Abigail Heringer revealed the hardest part of her relationship with Noah Erb

After opening up her DMs for fan questions, Abigail was hit with a request to talk about the “hardest thing about your relationship.”

She responded honestly by writing, “Y’all… it feels like we live under a microscope sometimes lol. There are certain pressures that come with leaving with a relationship from the show that can be really stressful.”

However, Abigail also doubled down on how strong her relationship is with Noah and the positives they have taken away from the experience as well.

“I think we’ve grown so much as partners in a short period of time as we’ve had to navigate a lot of firsts for the both of us through this experience,” Abigail ended the message over a shot of her and Noah posing hand-in-hand.

Pic credit: @abigail_heringer/Instagram

Several of her other stories from the Q&A session were more light-hearted, such as Abigail’s true opinion about and attachment to Noah’s controversial mustache.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @abigail_heringer/Instagram

Abigail Heringer addressed rumors over Blake Moynes’ beach photo

She also addressed the beach pic posted by Blake Moynes where The Bachelorette alum taunted Noah in the caption.

When a fan asked if Noah was mad about the joke, Abigail responded with a photo of Blake and Noah cuddled up in the hot tub.

“Little do you guys know I’m the true third wheel here,” she teased back.

Pic credit: @abigail_heringer/Instagram

Noah was also quick to jump in as he posted an album of photos with Abigail to his Instagram with a caption aimed at Blake.

“It’s a cute beach pic, but she just put my hair in a bun while I recharged her battery. Now say sorry @blakemoynes,” he joked.

The interaction appeared to be all in good fun, and despite the challenges of a public relationship, Abigail and Noah are still going strong.

Abigail even recently announced that the two were done navigating long-distance as she moved to California near her boyfriend.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.