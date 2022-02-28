Abigail Heringer celebrated an early birthday with Chelsea Vaughn and hinted she’s leaving New York

Abigail Heringer appeared to confirm she’s leaving New York on a night out with Chelsea Vaughn. Pic credit: @abigail_heringer/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise’s Abigail Heringer fueled rumors that she is moving away from New York in an outing last night with Chelsea Vaughn.

The pair reunited for an early birthday celebration for Abigail over dinner and drinks as they hinted Abigail will be moving soon.

Abigail Heringer and Chelsea Vaughn reunited for an early birthday celebration

Abigail and Chelsea gushed about one another on their night out to eat at the Au Za’atar restaurant.

“Early bday celebrations with my girl,” Chelsea captioned a video of Abigail looking excited over their table filled with food.

The Bachelor in Paradise stars stunned with Abigail donning an all-black leather ensemble and Chelsea wearing a sparkling purple jumpsuit.

Pic credit: @chelseavaughn_/Instagram

They also visited the rooftop lounge, Mr Purple, with several friends.

Pic credit: @chelseavaughn/Instagram

Abigail Heringer hinted she is moving away from New York while out with Chelsea Vaughn

Chelsea and Abigail have enjoyed frequent reunions and nights out together as they both live in New York. However, it appears that may change soon as they both hinted that Abigail is all set to move away.

The two cuddled up for a photo later in the evening that Abigail shared to her Instagram story.



“Thanks for helping me pack and for eating Thai with me on my floor mattress today hehe ily,” Abigail captioned the black-and-white photo.

Pic credit: @abigail_heringer/Instagram

Chelsea posted the same photo except in color and included the caption, “Don’t leave me.”

Pic credit: @chelseavaughn_/Instagram

This is not the first time the two have sparked rumors that Abigail is moving away. Chelsea posted earlier this year that Abigail’s “days are numbered” in New York.

Bachelor fans are hopeful that Abigail Heringer is moving in with Noah Erb

Abigail hasn’t officially revealed where she’s moving, but fans are hopeful she could be following boyfriend Noah Erb to California while he works on a nursing contract.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum even posted a tribute to her boyfriend and California in a post right before Valentine’s Day.

“My happy place,” Abigail captioned an album of photos showing off the beach and an outing with Noah.

Noah also dedicated a post to his girlfriend in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

“Here’s to celebrating loving you more than one time a year,” he wrote. “I don’t hate you I’ve just been on shift and people in LA rediscovered fireworks,” he joked of posting one day late.

The two have not commented on any plans to move in together, but have been successfully navigating a long-distance relationship for the last several weeks.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.