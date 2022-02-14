Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb talk weddings and alien invasions in the Newly Valentine Game

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer celebrate their first Valentine’s Day together with a fan Q&A. Pic credit: @noah_erb/Instagram

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb opened up about everything from who is more romantic to who would most likely survive an alien invasion in the Newly Valentine Game.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together by answering popular fan questions.

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb celebrated their first Valentine’s Day by answering questions about their relationship

Abigail and Noah were in sync during the Bachelor Nation game right from the start, with both quickly pointing to Noah when asked who is the better cook and again when asked who is more romantic.

“I like to kind of do fun dates and things like that so I’m gonna take that one,” Noah said.

They were split, however, when asked who takes longer to get ready.

“No way, no way, no shot!” Noah said when Abigail pointed to him and burst out laughing. Abigail joked that although it only takes two minutes for Noah to get ready, he waits until two minutes after they were supposed to leave to start.

Abigail Heringer revealed the one thing she and Noah Erb fight about

Abigail revealed Noah’s tendency to be late is the only thing the couple fights over.

“She likes to show up three days early,” Noah joked about Abigail showing up at the airport extra early.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“With you on the way to the airport there’s always something,” she replied while mentioning that they’d been pulled over by the police while speeding to the airport during their reunion in Mexico. She rolled her eyes at her boyfriend when he argued that the ticket didn’t stick.

Noah turned the tables, however, when they answered a question about who takes up more of the bed. Abigail reluctantly admitted she might pull the covers every now and then.

“Pull the covers, punch to the throat, starfish,” Noah joked while laughing.

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb talk weddings, road trips, and alien invasions

The Bachelor in Paradise alums were once again on the same page when they answered that they were both the most likely to cry on their wedding day. They were also unanimous in voting Abigail the most likely to get lost on a road trip and Noah to be the best dancer.

The couple ended the Q&A with a fun question about who is most likely to survive an alien invasion.

“He can get along with literally anybody and can start a conversation with anybody so I just know by the end of the invasion he would be friends with the aliens,” Abigail said.

Watch the full video of the fan-favorite couple below.

Abigail Heringer & Noah Erb Play the Newly Valentine Game!

Watch this video on YouTube

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.