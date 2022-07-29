Abby Lee Miller is campaigning for a spot on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 

Dance Moms boss lady Abby Lee Miller believes she is a good choice for RHOBH. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Will Bravo get a taste of TLC in the form of Abby Lee Miller?

The Dance Moms head honcho, who oversaw child dancers like JoJo Siwa and Maddie Ziegler, thinks her skills are well-suited for the opulent Bravo show.

Abby shared a playful video on her YouTube account where she ranked the current Housewives and revealed that she would like to join the show.

Abby also played around with taglines and gave fans a taste of what she would say if she were on the show.

Abby explained that she made the video because a rumor surfaced which said she would be the newest addition to RHOBH.

The dance instructor said the video served as “the truth” for fans who wanted to know about the validity of the rumor.

Abby Lee Miller confronts The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills rumors

Abby Lee Miller revealed that she had not received an offer to appear on the Bravo series but expressed an interest in joining. She also gave fans a sneak peek of what they could expect if she were on the show.

During the introduction of each Housewives franchise, the women say a clever tagline about themselves while the footage rolls.

A few of Abby’s taglines included: “Nobody is feared like a Dance Mom until you meet me,” and “I can’t walk anymore, but who said I need legs to speak my mind?”

The Dance Moms coach also practiced her reads with a little shade as she ranked the current women.

Abby Lee Miller ranks the cast of RHOBH

Perhaps practicing some shade, Abby ranked the Housewives from RHOBH and placed them accordingly in a pyramid. The bottom of Abby Lee’s pyramid revealed her least favorite Housewives. Abby placed Dorit Kemsley on the bottom and compared the fashion designer to a Dorito.

Abby explained that nothing was exciting about Doritos or Dorit. Therefore, she placed the mother-of-two at the bottom with Kathy Hilton, Crystal Kung-Minkoff, Diana Jenkins, and Erika Girardi.

On the next layer of the pyramid, Abby placed Sutton Stracke, Lisa Rinna, and newcomer Sheree Zampino. She had favorable things to say about the women who appeared on the third tier. The second tier was the highest-ranking level for current Beverly Hills Housewives. Abby chose Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards as her top Housewives.

Maybe unsurprisingly, Abby Lee placed herself on top of the pyramid

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.