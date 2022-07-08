Maddie Ziegler wears skintight spandex for cash

Maddie Ziegler sported some skintight spandex for a paid partnership. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Maddie Ziegler has been young and famous for almost her entire life — since she became famous at the tender age of 8 while filming for Dance Moms.

Maddie moved on from Dance Moms in 2016 and has started carving out her own career path. Though she is still considered an actress and dancer, she’s also considered a social media influencer as well, as she snags paid partnerships from popular brands.

Maddie’s most recent social media posts boast her paid partnership with Fabletics, a popular and trendy athletic wear brand.

Going for a desert-themed shoot, the dancer showed off her lithe body in some sculptknit clothing.

Maddie Ziegler in skintight spandex for Fabletics cash

Maddie shared an Instagram post earlier this week featuring a “sculptknit layering set” from the brand. She poses with one hand near her hip and the other to her side. One leg is straight and the other is bent, with her toe in a perfect dancer’s point.

The second image shows off a sports bra as she raises her arms above her head, just giving fans a peek at her toned abs.

Maddie has been hard at work with Fabletics this week though as she shared some additional snaps on her Instagram Stories.

The three additional pictures feature a one-piece shapewear suit which Maddie notes has “removable straps for an open back” as well as a new fabric that is super stretchy.

The one-piece hugs the dancer’s body perfectly, contouring her figure for a perfect look every time.

The link in the third image links back to her own Fabletics page, one that is sure to boost her payment if anyone buys from it.

How much does Maddie Ziegler make from influencing?

Maddie has millions of followers, her Instagram boasting 13.9 million. According to Vox, the amount an influencer makes per post largely depends on that following and follower interaction.

They report that even influencers with anywhere from 10,000 to 50,000 followers earn a few thousand a post for the most part, but when you get into the millions, things pick up speed.

Apparently, if someone has up to one million followers, they probably earn about $10,000 per post. But once that million is broken, they can charge 10 times that amount— literally. Some influencers charge $100,000 per post and some go even higher at $250,000.

Though Madi hasn’t confirmed how much she makes per post, it is a confirmed paid partnership with Fabletics. Based on her following, it’s safe to assume that she asks for a large amount for each post.