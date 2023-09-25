Abbie Grace Burnett reveals John David Duggar is ‘back in the saddle’

Abbie Grace Burnett returned to social media over the weekend to share what she and John David Duggar have been up to lately.

They haven’t completely shied away from sharing their lives, but they post much less than John David’s sisters.

The Counting On couple are parents of two now and are keeping busy with that.

John David and Abbie remain in good standing with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, with Abbie enjoying Michelle’s birthday celebration with many of her sisters-in-law.

Keeping a low profile has worked for them since Counting On was canceled, but things are returning to normal.

It seems John David is back to flying again, as Abbie announced he was “back in the saddle” while taking a selfie in the plane.

John David Duggar is back to flying planes. Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

John David Duggar is back to flying following a plane crash

John David Duggar has been a pilot for a long time. He was flying planes while the Duggars were still on reality TV.

In October 2021, John David was piloting a plane in Tennessee when the aircraft went into engine failure and went down into a field.

Abbie Grace Burnett was inside the plane with her husband, but neither sustained any injuries. The same couldn’t be said for the plane, though.

Several months later, the couple broke their silence about the crash, thanking fans and followers for being concerned about them. No further details were given about the incident in Tennessee.

Where do John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett stand with Jill Duggar?

Their stance on Jill Duggar remains unclear, but it’s widely assumed that they stand with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

They continued filming Counting On following Jill’s exit in 2017 and stayed silent when Josh Duggar was arrested, convicted, and sentenced after the show’s cancellation.

John David has seemingly done his own thing for most of his life. Josh was Jim Bob’s prodigy, and he lived in that shadow. So, he found ways to keep busy, which included learning how to fly.

Keeping quiet about Jill and Josh is likely John David and Abbie’s way of staying in the good grace of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Jill has been very open about Jim Bob’s threats to the siblings in texts about losing their inheritance if they misstep.

With John David back in the pilot seat, the couple should continue having adventures and avoid the family drama.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.