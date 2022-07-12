Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall show off buff bods by the beach

Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall have Bachelor Nation’s favorite bromance. Pic credit: @aaronclancy/Instagram

Bachelor Nation besties, Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall, have lots in common — including their commitment to fitness.

Recently, Aaron and James enjoyed a summer day while shirtless, showing off their impressive muscles and washboard abs.

Linking up with friends, fans also noted Aaron and James were spending their beach day with one of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s upcoming suitors on The Bachelorette Season 19.

Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall flaunt ripped physiques

James Bonsall took to his Instagram stories to share a photo with several men lined up side by side as they posed for the camera.

While the backgrounds and features of the men differed, one thing they all had in common was their muscular builds.

James and Aaron posed in the middle of the men going shirtless in short swim trunks.

James flashed a smile in a black bucket hat, sunglasses, black shorts, and white sneakers. James’ every muscle was displayed in his legs as he also showed off his full leg tattoo.

Aaron posed barefoot with arms behind his back, flexing his biceps as he gave a more serious look to the camera in black sunglasses and short patterned trunks. A clear blue sky and palm tree could be seen behind the men.

Pic credit: @jamesbonsall_/Instagram

James Bonsall enjoys summer in San Diego

James shared more photos of the men during their San Diego outing on his main Instagram page.

In the opening photo, James and Aaron posed with a man who fans pointed out will now be a part of Bachelor Nation as he’s set to appear on The Bachelorette Season 19.

James also shared a selfie, giving followers an up-close view of his sun-kissed face as he gave a subtle smile in his bucket hat and sunglasses.

James captioned the post, “Summer in SD>.”

Fans flocked to the comments to share their reactions to James’ muscly photos.

James and Aaron’s The Bachelorette Season 17 costar Joshua Tylerbest commented, “Sheesh my dawgs.”

James encouraged Joshua to spend some summer time in San Diego, writing, “late august trip to SD for you?….”

Another commenter praised the men, writing, “Your bodies are next level.”

A follower also sarcastically asked, “Do you workout,” and James replied, “occasionally.”

Pic credit: @jamesbonsall_/Instagram

Aaron and James clearly have kept their bodies in tip-top shape, and they may be displaying them even more, when Bachelor in Paradise returns.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.